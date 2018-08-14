LETTERS: Daylight savings, drivers, schools

Drivers the problem

I FIND it very interesting that this problem has come once again to Bundaberg from MP David Batt to have this dangerous intersection fixed up.

This is not a dangerous intersection if only drivers would take more care in driving to the rules and be patient, such as, people in a hurry and late for work or to meet friends for coffee, and to be honest women are the worst offenders.

The accident that took a young girl's life did not happen at that intersection, it was further on Ashfield Rd. All signs are up and lit up for drivers to slow down in school times.

David, with money spent on this upgrade we can do a lot more with that cost that is well needed here in Bundaberg which is urgent. So it's up to the drivers to take more care. Have patience.

JUNE BUNT,

Bargara

Truth on daylight

I RECALL two newspaper photos from the last time Queensland endured daylight saving, which summed up the argument nicely.

One was from a provincial paper and showed a group of bleary-eyed country kids who had doubtless risen in the dark, waiting for the morning school bus. The other, from The Courier-Mail, showed some latte-lapping wastrel, having presumably finished what passes for work in his world, cruising down the Brisbane River on a jet ski as the sun sank behind him.

The economic arguments for daylight saving, adduced in your editorial (CM, Aug 13), are a nonsense.

If Queensland businesses suffer to the stated extent because of a piffling one-hour time difference with the unenlightened eastern states, how do they manage to conduct business with overseas entities which are permanently out of synch to a much greater degree?

Certainly, the case can be made that if a majority want the abomination of daylight saving they should have it, but let's be clear on the real rationale: Daylight saving is essentially about self-indulgent adults seeking what I gather they call a better "work-life” balance.

TERRY BIRCHLEY,

Bundaberg

QTU does its job

THE latest of the LNP State politicians' media advisers to flood the regional daily newspaper chain with letters to the editor, is Shadow Education spokesperson, Jarrod Bleije regarding Independent Public Schools (IPS) (N-M 10/08).

The letter was surprising on two fronts in that it appeared to show how little Mr Bleije knew about the state education system, but also how little he knew of our political process.

Mr Bleije seemed to think the estimates questions process had stumbled onto the surprising revelation that the Queensland Teachers' Union, representing 45,000 teachers and school leaders, was attempting to lobby their employer, the State Government.

It is actually the job of the QTU in the political system to continuously lobby governments to try and influence better policy implementation, better conditions, better wages and so, a better system.

The QTU is not always successful in their efforts and the current State Government sometimes agrees with the QTU and sometimes does not, but at least listens, whereas the Newman LNP Government, of which Mr Bleije was a senior minister, refused to even listen, believing their ministers knew more about delivering education than state school teachers and school leaders.

Predictably, the LNP approach did not work out well with state schools sold off, teachers sacked and a diabolically bad 'education master plan' (Great Schools, Great Results) introduced.

Independent Public Schools was introduced through a funding agreement with the Federal Government and that agreement has now concluded, so it is timely that the State Government conducts an independent review into its merits or otherwise, and makes a recommendation on its future.

The QTU has numerous stories from teachers and school leaders of the damage IPS has done to our state school system, particularly in staffing regional, rural and remote schools, and it should be no surprise that has been made known to government, to the review and to anyone else who chooses to listen.

The QTU believes the last thing a diverse, geographic state like Queensland needs is a 'two-tier' state education system, but that rather, any benefits from the IPS initiative that might be reported in the review, should be available to all Queensland state schools.

ALLAN COOK,

President - Bundaberg North QTU