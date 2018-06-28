LETTERS: Dammit, Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. Trump's election has small business advocates expecting changes in government policy on issues like health care and the environment. But theyre concerned that gridlock will continue in Washington even though there will be a Republican president and a Congress that looks to be GOP-dominated. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Damn you, Donald

THANKS to the policies of the dastardly Donald Trump, a significant chunk of America is seeing their standard of living rising again.

Evidently Donald has discovered an $800 billion market for American products. It's called the USA.

Worse still, the jobs created are not the flexible, insecure ones we create here in Australia.

Those poor Yankee saps are being drafted into full-time jobs.

Probably with overtime.

Damn you, Trump.

PETER WILLIAMS

Apple Tree Creek

No answers

WITH regard to air-conditioning our Queensland Schools, Bundaberg MP David Batt (NM, 22/06) claims that he is responding to my letter of June 20 about this subject.

If this is what he relates to as a response, he is very much out of touch.

To clarify a vital point, I did not claim to be negative about this issue. In fact I said that it had some merit, but it needs to be totally addressed.

This situation has not been clarified to us, either then or now.

I asked Mr Batt and his leader what I considered a sensible and reasonable question: do the following form part of the this policy promise?

Who is going to pay for the increased electrical usage caused by air-conditioning?

Do the required electrical upgrades form part of it?

Does the vital maintenance of units form part of it?

Who pays for the replacement units when they fail with age?

Any school principal would ask these questions.

These items are all very vital to the implementation of the scheme and its ongoing requirements.

I also asked him to consider as part of the proposal supplying shade protection for the children when they are on recreation breaks as coming out of low 20-degree classrooms into the sunny environment of 30-plus degrees can pose potential health problems.

In his reply, he did not answer any of this, instead he laid claim to providing P&C's with barbecues for fundraising, amongst other rhetoric.

I am only interested in this endeavour being totally funded, not the ad-hoc way it is now presented and I would further suggest that both sides of politics stop using our children as pawns in their policies and work together for the children's health and well-being.

R. HENDERSON

Sharon

Never ever

ANSWERING E. Mollenhagen's question of "empty pockets” and when will the rises ever stop (NM, 28/06), the definitive answer is "never ever” while we have today's politicians of all ilk in the centre pig trough commonly known as parliament.

This encompasses all brands of greed including the Liberals, Nationals, Labor, Greens, Redneck Flip Floppers and Calithumpians.

Tragically we call the money trough the "pig trough” where all sows and swines enjoy the political privilege of filling their pockets with gold at every opportunity without the slightest regards for the pensioners and poor of Australia.

We have a foreign minister who thinks money grows on trees and cannot give enough away oversees, and a government hell-bent on spending multiple billions overseas and tells our shipbuilders to beg for scraps.

I will keep the argument local as you are from Bundaberg North.

Your pension is governed by your federal representative Keith Pitt's representations in power. There is no other argument.

Your state rises also are a reflection on your state political representations, Burnett is Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg is David Batt, I remember him saying he was going down south swinging.

All his advertising should be on the soles of his shoes as he is a canvas back in the political arena.

What have all these people got in common?

They always have their hands out take, take, taking but never getting for the public.

Empty pockets is the norm around here and until the gastric band is put on politicians and money, you, I and the rest of the public will always have empty pockets.

Meanwhile poor Keith Pitt just got a double banger pay rise, one from the tax man for $7000 and one from the salary system of another $7000.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Fantasy land

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington lives in fantasy land if she thinks that power prices will be lower if they add more competition to the power generation sector.

Former premier Peter Beattie made the same mistake with the power distribution sector and we all now know how that ended.

Privatisation has been the root cause of power price increases, with corporate profit added to production and distribution costs having to be paid by the consumers.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads