LETTERS: Criminals protected, victims left to suffer

31st May 2017 4:46 PM
IN THE FUTURE: A reader asks if a man who stalked and assaulted a 14-year-old will change.
IN THE FUTURE: A reader asks if a man who stalked and assaulted a 14-year-old will change.

I DON'T understand our court system (NM, 24/5).

We claim to be fighting domestic violence.

Yet this adult stalks a 14-year-old on social media and got friends to spy on her and report back.

He hacked a friend's account and used cunning and deceit to arrange a secret meeting.

His backpack contained a large pig knife, zip ties, balaclava, gloves and lubricant.

Will he be prepared to change?

The judge has given him a little lecture, three years probation and a five-year restraining order.

He served 333 days while waiting trial and is now free. Is that justice?

Meanwhile, the girl rarely leaves home, has nightmares, is anxious, in pain and her school grades are declining.

The criminals are protected and free; while the victims are left to suffer.

Where is the difference between right and wrong?

Last week, a woman who didn't feed her dog was ordered to pay a big fine as well as an exorbitant fee for dog food.

Is this an indication that a dog is more important than a young teenage girl?

The saying the law is an ass seems appropriate here.

BRYCE McGREGOR

Bundaberg

CASHLESS WELFARE CARD IS UN-CHRISTIAN

THE cashless welfare card costing $10,000 per person is outrageous when all they have to do is put the money in the person's bank and let the banks supply the customer with a free bank card.

It is also un-Christian because one of the first rules of Christianity is that God has given us free will.

Forcing people to use their benefits to only pay for items that the government wants would be very bad for Bundaberg.

We pay our full share of taxes in Bundaberg. What the rum distiller and the farmers pay would exceed what is spent in this area.

SHIRLEY PITTS

Millbank

ELECTRICITY SURGE

I HAVE a hard time believing the Labor Queensland Government is in the financial position with massive debt to only raise electricity prices this year by the rate of inflation (1%-2%), given Hazelwood power station in Victoria has shut down and given the extreme heatwaves Australia has just gone through in summer.

Demand for energy is surging and basic supply and demand dictates costs will rise to drive down use so demand can be met, much like central banks increasing interest rates to drive down consumption.

Queensland is better placed to deal with the crisis than SA, Victoria and NSW due to our coal-fired power stations.

However Australia is in the grips of a major energy crisis, we've seen the state-wide blackouts and rolling blackouts of SA; and NSW barely getting through last summer's relentless heatwaves without implementing rolling blackouts (in an emergency move NSW was importing electricity from Queensland and Victoria).

This coming summer there will be even less supply due to Hazelwood being shut down and while the state governments of south-east Australia are scrambling to secure supply it's going to come at a massive cost in the short term with diesel generators the only realistic option to fill the gap.

We've also seen forecasts of electricity prices rising this year alone by 40%. They've risen by 105% since 2007 here in Queensland.

Labor is not going to raise electricity prices in an election year, and then after they win next year they'll have to increase it.

I think the prices could rise every year going forwards and so people need to keep that in mind when budgeting.

SA, Victoria and NSW residents should be buying diesel generators and fuel because their supply is likely to be highly unstable going forwards until longer-term solutions are found and implemented.

I strongly urge the Queensland Government speed up the roll-out of smart meters so that residents can at least move from quarterly to monthly or even pre-paid billing for low-income people and reduce bill shock for all.

It would also allow customers to check their power bill status via a smartphone App allowing them to keep more control of costs. The rest of the world moved to smart meters decades ago and so Queensland is well behind the rest of the world now.

CLINTON NEAL

Bundaberg North

bundaberg letters to the editor opinion

A BUNDY mum stripped naked outside the Bundaberg Police Station in full view of security cameras after officers refused her demands to get a taxi.

