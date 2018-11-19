LETTERS: Crack down on terrorism

A reader says more needs to be done to stop terrorism.

A reader says more needs to be done to stop terrorism. ABC

Time to crack down

WE HAVE yet another attack on Australian soil by a terrorist faction of the very people we have offered sanctuary from the continuing violence in their native countries.

The government needs to implement extreme punishment towards these people, not just sitting around and talking about the possibility of maybe doing something.

For each person these extremists kill or injure we should close their places of worship and schools for one week per person.

Or better still deport one entire family (including all relations) each time.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Thanks for help

I WOULD like to thank Murray and his mate in the white Toyota ute who pulled up to help me early Saturday morning (10/11/18) when my car got stuck on concrete at the end of a storm water pipe on a driveway crossing on Branyan Drive.

Also Wayne who pulled up first, but was unable to help.

He offered to drive me to Verdant Siding road to catch a bus and he stayed with me until the car was off concrete and was temporarily fixed and driveable.

DI TAYLOR

Branyan

Don't interfere

IN EXERCISING his call in power, Minister Cameron Dick says there was not sufficient evidence to show that potential damage to turtles was not unreasonable. Note the Minister's double negative.

Importantly, the Minister is not saying that the development will be adverse to turtles.

Of course there is no evidence of adversity - if there was it would have been produced - and if the Minister's Brisbane bureaucrats bothered to walk down the Bargara Esplanade, they would have noticed numerous existing five and six-storey buildings constructed years ago, none of which have affected the turtles.

Instead of bureaucratic double speak, how about some good old fashioned, locally based common sense Minister Dick? His call in statement also says that the deemed approval resulted in a development "in excess” of what the town plan contemplates.

Presumably he is referring to the nine-storey height.

If so, then it seems the Minister's advisors don't understand that an "acceptable solution " in the town plan, which is the only mention of height, is not a height limit.

That's why to impose a height limit required putting a motion; a motion that councillors rejected.

And the Minister did not mention another assessment criteria in the town plan about good design and minimising impacts on adjoining properties, which Jewel does by only having three storeys on two of its three road frontages.

And why does the Minister use the deemed approval as a basis for intervening when this is what the law says is to happen when various councillors are refused a vote or elect to not vote due to conflicts, as the law says must be the case.

Why does the Minister claim there was no decision by council when council resolved by a majority to vote down the motion limiting the development to 20 metres in height?

Let's call out this State Government intervention for what it is. It is political, driven by the State Government's desire to win over environmental and green votes.

This no doubt explains the calls for ministerial intervention from places far flung from Bargara where conservation groups think it is okay to override due process of locals and their representatives.

There is no appeal against the Minister's decision. Do Bargara locals really think it is ok for a Brisbane based politician advised by Brisbane bureaucrats none of whom are answerable to us, to make decisions affecting our area instead of leaving it to our duly elected local representatives?

LARRY LAZARIDES

Bargara