LETTERS: Council vote debate continues

Put it to a vote

BILL Loudon (March 27) and Gordon Wallace (March 28) contend voters should be able to vote for all candidates in council elections - not just the mayor.

There are pros and cons for both the divided and undivided systems.

As the 2020 elections loom closer, the council needs to ask voters what they want.

The current divisional system suits councillors better - because their re-election is confined to their own divisions.

In 2012 there were four councillors whose positions were not contested.

With no alternative candidates, no one had a choice.

The divisional system allocates a budgeted amount to be spent in each division, based on each councillor's list of priorities.

This destroys sequential planning and regional thinking, even though every councillor has a regional portfolio.

If preferential voting is to be forced on us by the State Government - then get rid of divisions.

The length of the ballot paper will not be the issue - the restricted choice of candidates will.

We want the best - our region deserves nothing less.

How about it, council? Please survey the voters.

MARY WALSH

Kepnock

More support

THIS week the charity R U OK launched their national suicide prevention campaign Stronger Together in an amazing effort to support indigenous Australians.

Sadly, the suicide rate for indigenous Australians is twice that of non-indigenous Australians, and we all need to play our part in closing the gap.

Stronger Together encourages indigenous Australians to reach out to family and friends and the campaign aims to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities advice on how to help family and friends.

R U OK advises: "If they don't live with you, find a reason to go and see them. Borrow something, return something, give them something, just drop in to see how they're going.”

I encourage everyone to ask someone they know, R U OK?

DR CHRISTIAN ROWAN, MP

Seniors Shadow Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships

Flawed policy

BOTH Chris Bowen and Bill Shorten are struggling to sell the proposed franking credit policy which is flawed in many aspects.

Taxes or levies normally take into account income, assets or spending.

The proposed franking credit policy takes none of these into account.

The main concept is the type of shares and where you hold them or whether one of the SMSF members were on a government allowance on a certain date, all irrespective of income or wealth.

The Labor Party claim they are after the big end of town with this policy.

So who keeps their franking credit rebates?

The list includes bank executives, Catholic church, refugees, middle and high income workers, wealthy retirees (greater than $1.6million), multi-millionaires, wealthy people in general, union officials, union-affiliated industry superannuation members, many politicians and ex-politicians, and companies.

So who does the policy take the franking credits from?

Retirees with $800k to $1.6million in their SMSF, shareholders such as aged care residents, retirees, low-income workers, non-working spouses, any low-income person not entitled to a government support.

Not what you would call the big end of town, and not fair. But these people are perceived as not being Labor supporters.

If they were, they most likely are not now.

Ex-Senator Glen Lazarus once said some policies cannot be polished or words to that effect, and this is one of those policies.

JOHN PASSARIS

Frenchville