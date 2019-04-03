LETTERS: Council debate continues among readers

Councils and voting have been a hot topic among readers.

No say with divisions

MR MOECKEL (NM, 01/04) argues a single electorate is "contrary to the Australian electoral representative democracy”, because urban voters outnumber rural voters.

Yes - the elected representatives of the previous Kolan and Isis shires did represent the sugar and cattle interests of their constituents very well prior to the 2008 amalgamations. They continue to do so.

Now the Isis councillor is deputy mayor and represents all roads and drainage issues for a regional area of 6449sqkm. That area is serviced by thousands of roads, and drains that affect us all.

Kolan's councillor now represents all environmental and natural resources in the same land mass. That's parks, fauna, flora, tidal influences, waterways, wetlands, and foreshores. It affects us all.

Divisional representation meant the residents of Bargara and Kepnock were locked out of issues which will affect their lives, forever.

Those residents had no say - and will have no say in the future - unless the electorate represents the regional issues, not just the divisional ones.

Regionally most people would think that "is absolutely anti-democratic”.

In 2012 almost half the voters were denied a vote because there were no opposing candidates in four divisions. Four councillors just walked back in.

That's also undemocratic.

We should be able to elect the best councillors from all candidates and not be limited to divisions.

Mr Moeckel is an active advocate for his community. I doubt that will change - even with single electorates.

MARY WALSH

Kepnock

Not buying

HOW dare the Commonwealth Government think we will accept a bribe, $75 for singles and $125 for couples, immediately before the budget is handed down to influence our vote in the coming election.

As Australians we are tremendously proud that our country is relatively free of corruption.

Such minor amounts of cash are not only insulting but also go against all we hold dear.

Perhaps if the government upped the ante to $125 each we might feel that we had been bought off too cheaply.

FREDERICK F. ARCHER

Bundaberg

Penalising business

TO THE people who are asking for penalty rates to be applied to their jobs, do you want a job at all?

Small business is struggling to just survive without paying penalty rates.

Just look around at the restaurants and shops and cafes that have shut in Bundaberg and surrounds. If you do not like working weekends and shift work, change your job.

As for unions demanding this, I paid my union fees for nearly 20 years

And when I needed their help I got nothing.

The only times you saw a representative was when they were on a recruitment drive.

So do not tell me about unions.

We are pricing ourselves out of world markets because we ask for higher and higher wages and industry is moving offshore.

Just be thankful that you have a job at all.

DIANE STYLES

Childers

Diverting attention

IN THE last week we have seen two attempts to divert our attention away from major issues.

The first was Pauline Hanson mother-hennishly standing beside her latest naughty boys as each pointed a finger at Al Jazeera and whined "Look what you made me do”.

The second was Barnaby Joyce huffing and puffing that building a coal-fired power station which would take years to generate a single watt of electricity would magically help people with their power bills right now.

G.T. AGNEW

Brisbane