LETTERS: Cost of moving authority from ACT to Armidale

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, February 27, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

BROELMAN'S cartoon on Saturday (NM, 07/04) is most objectionable and does not reflect his usual standards.

He depicted the Prince as a drunk wrapped in he embrace of Bundaberg rum while neglecting his wife.

It is to be hoped your cartoonist is kinder or more truthful in drawing his future efforts or are we to think he is expressing republican sentiments?

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

US arms shame

THE US continues to lead the world in mass shootings, police killings and state-sanctioned executions.

At the same time and plausibly linked to the US gun culture is the US economic dependence on weapons trade.

The US leads the world in weapon exports (60per cent plus) followed by Britain (12per cent,) making it the head honcho of the world's arms trade.

The indirect consequences are astonishing: government were responsible for the deaths of 260 million people, mostly civilians, in the 20th century.

Most of the arms were supplied by the US. The Lend-lease Act in 1941 allowed the US president to supply arms to any ally in WWII thereby extending the war and loss of life, especially in Russia, China, Poland and Yugoslavia.

According to analyst Nicolas J. S. Davies, the illegal invasion of Iraq cost 2.4million Iraqis their lives, the invasion of Afghanistan cost 1.2million Afghans and Pakistanis their lives and similar figures apply to Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The US supplies the majority of small arms to its close neighbours. Although the source for guns in Mexico is just one shop (hidden discretely down a small lane in the capital), Mexico is awash with 300million small arms resulting in 41,339 (25,339 first degree) murders in just one year.

Nearby El Salvador and Honduras have some of the highest murder rates in the world, and 50per cent of the guns are sourced from the US.

US violence overseas contributes to the culture of violence, glorification of murder and acceptance of police violence within its own borders.

While the western media focuses on the drug trade, gun traffickers are exploiting the calm, selling increasing numbers of weapons over US borders.

Only when the US understands its lucrative dissemination of violence, and the paraphernalia of violence both within and without its borders, will the culture of gratuitous violence abate.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Cheats and liars

THE three big cry-babies bawling their eyes out on national television and so carefully stage managed by the solicitors to con the public into believing that they were the victims was definitely not cricket.

This Academy Award performance left no doubt in my mind they must have been wrongfully imprisoned and subjected to years of state-sponsored abuse and violence.

Hang on, let's not get carried away.

They were caught cheating and then lying and stealing the aspirations of millions by dishonouring the world's most honourable sport.

They should have copped the punishment on the chin, after all it was only a few months' holiday being pampered with overwhelming sympathy from mobs helping them to spend their zillions.

Only those who aspire to the honourable traditions of true sportsmanship are the ones completely gutted, and to be quite frank ball tampering is the worst crime one can commit in this most honourable sporting endeavour.

M. McDONNELL

Childers

Wasteful spending

IT CONCERNS me that Barnaby Joyce moved the offices of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority from Canberra to his own electorate at Armidale at a budgeted cost for the relocation of $25million.

However there is no mention of the extra on-going running costs.

David Littleproud, Federal National MP and now agriculture minister, reaffirmed the APVMA move would continue despite Barnaby Joyce resigning as deputy prime minister and relocating to the backbench. Mr Littleproud also said that APVMA's performance continues to improve and the Coalition's decentralisation promise continues to be delivered.

Such statements by Mr Littleproud cannot be true because we are told that during June 2016 APVMA had 198 staff.

Since then at least 110 of its employees have departed, included 33 regulatory scientists because of the proposed relocation.

I therefore come to the conclusion that the Coalition's decentralising statement was to get APVMA to move to Barnaby Joyce's electorate so he can be seen through the local media to perform his duties as minister for APVMA in order to be more sure that he would retain his seat in Armidale.

Such a move by Barnaby Joyce caused a major upheaval of APVMA's highly trained staff and will also cost the taxpayer dearly over the short and long terms.

I am also surprised that both National and Liberal Federal MPs have approved such an illogical and destructive move without taking into account all the facts, including what happens if/when Barnaby Joyce loses his seat?

JOHN O WILLIAMS

Moore Park Beach