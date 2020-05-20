LETTERS: China so strong they are now almost untouchable

ALMOST UNTOUCHABLE

I HAVE been visiting and doing business with China since 1983 and have seen changes that are sometimes hard to believe.

The country is so strong now that they are almost untouchable and they know it.

The leader is now showing typical traits of a dictator and we have upset him. He will make us suffer for as long as he wishes

I have many close friends and business contacts there and they have little idea of what is going on in the World. Most news is heavily censored.

We still do business with China as we have many favoured suppliers who we visit and vet often, just a little information for people that don’t know China well.

– Alan Wrigley, Burnett Heads

REFRESHING READ

JOURNALIST Jay Fielding (NM, 05/12) deserves a pat on the back for his expose on the sleazy political deals that were done surrounding Mike Kelly’s resignation from the federal parliament.

In an age where most journalists “tiptoe” around political stories because of the cozy relationships between newspaper proprietors and politicians, it is refreshing indeed to read a “no holds barred” story from a journalist who calls a “spade a spade”.

Reporters of this kind are few and far between.

One such journalist is Mike O’Connor, who has an occasional column in The Courier-Mail.

He doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to hanging out the grubby laundry of our soiled politicians.

And there are a few others on TV and radio that speak their minds when it comes to giving the shaft to our “ratbag” politicians.

Keep up the good work, Jay. I look forward to reading your next column.

– B, Barry, Bundaberg

THANK YOU: Bundaberg Regional Council’s Sandra Cappetta, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, volunteer Veronica Woodfield, Mayor Jack Dempsey and volunteer Joseph Stanton.

THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS

ONE of the greatest gifts we can give is time.

And that is exactly what countless Bundy residents do each and every day – they donate their time for others.

Everywhere you look, even if you don’t realise it, there is someone doing something for somebody else.

Volunteers really are the heart and soul of Bundy and without them, this wonderful place we call home just wouldn’t be what it is today.

This week, throughout National Volunteer Week (May 18-24), please find a moment to thank those volunteers you know.

Please also take some time to think about what you might be able to do to help others within our community.

Volunteering is so incredibly rewarding, you meet so many people, learn so many different things and make memories that last a lifetime.

To every single person who volunteers for the better of Bundy, thank you.

– David Batt, State Member for Bundaberg

FAKE NEWS: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

FAKE NEWS

NEWS items claiming that more than 100 countries are following the Australian lead in calling for a COVID-19 inquiry are not true.

It’s government propaganda.

The motion is different to that originally proposed by the Australian PM and Foreign Minister.

China will not be singled out.

Another clever use of convoluted spin doctoring that has become the trademark of the LNP, who seemingly refuse to tell the truth when a lie will offer better political advantage.

– Max Tanzer, Elliott Heads