LETTERS: Bundy shines in Queen's Baton Relay

BATON RUN: Dan Keighran VC gives the crowd high fives as he makes his way to the end of the relay in Bundy.

BATON RUN: Dan Keighran VC gives the crowd high fives as he makes his way to the end of the relay in Bundy. Isaac Schipper

Bundy shines in Queen's Baton Relay

THE arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) in the Bundaberg region recently was an occasion where our community pride was very much on show.

The feedback from the relay organisers has been nothing short of lavish as they lauded the Bundaberg region for the welcome the relay received and the extra mile council staff and community volunteers went to ensure a memorable and well-planned event.

Gift packs with local "goodies” presented to the 60 volunteers travelling with the QBR convoy were prized mementos of the Bundaberg Region and showcased popular local products to a new audience.

What a launch the baton had on its arrival at the Botanic Gardens!

Carried into the Hinkler Hall of Aviation to Bert's restored Armstrong Siddeley then on to the Australian Sugar Cane Railway's steam locomotive for a lap of the gardens, the QBR finally set out on a 6km meander across Bundaberg before arriving at the Bundaberg Multiplex.

Our 28 baton bearers were joined by hundreds of supporters to greet the final baton bearer, VC winner Daniel Keighran, who epitomised the humility so often associated with Australians who achieve significance in any walk of life.

The plaudits from the QBR organisers are well deserved and the Bundaberg Region can certainly take a bow for the manner in which we responded to a curtain-raiser to the Commonwealth Games.

I am certain many lifelong memories have been created through the QBR and I know some 500 children will have a treasured memento with a specially produced medallion now in their keeping.

Finally, I know the entire region will get behind our Australian team as they do us proud at the Games. I would like to extend special wishes to our own Games athlete Taryn Gollshewsky, who gave freely of her time to promote the Queen's Baton Relay.

JACK DEMPSEY

Bundaberg Mayor

Behind the polls

WE ARE haunted by the news polls regarding Malcolm Turnbull's popularity, but what do we know about the substance of the polls?

For example, how many persons take part?

What are their political affiliations?

How many men, how many women? Is there an age component?

Who knows? Is this a closely guarded secret?

Is the NewsMail able to disclose this information to its readers?

Personally I don't think a prime minister is doing his job if he is popular.

His first focus should be on the welfare of the nation.

For example, running a high deficit, with the resulting billions of dollars in interest, which could be spent on hospitals, schools and smart teachers, and defence, in these dangerous times, I think is daft.

But he has to balance this with a greedy domestic market and the ever-increasing level of new arrivals.

The welfare and future direction of the country is paramount.

The population should stand with the majority who voted this man and his party to government.

JOHN SCARBROW

North Bundaberg

Just not cricket

LET me say from the outset that I have no interest in cricket whatsoever but I do have an interest in morals, ethics and truth.

The current kerfuffle about ball tampering is being called a "mistake” by those with equally corrupted morals as the perpetrators.

A deed that is premeditated, planned out and involves a group of individuals is not a "mistake”.

This is a manifestation of the disease gripping this country: it's everyone else's fault but your own, take no responsibility but take down others, have no concept of action and consequence, let alone of morality.

Someone earning for a game more than most of us earn in years, has no need to cheat for monetary gain so is only behaving like this because they are depraved.

Then to have a past high- standing official say "it's no big deal, every bowler on the planet has tampered with the ball at some stage”, just beggars belief and poses a serious question as to the cultural integrity of cricket Australia.

Have we, as a race, a nation and as individuals, sunk so low that we no longer recognise wrong from right?

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo