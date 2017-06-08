LETTERS: Bundaberg Hospital and its staff are fantastic

HIGH PRAISE: Be patient and grateful for our wonderful hospital staff, says one reader.

OVER the years I have seen so many negative comments regarding the Bundaberg Hospital that I feel were not nice for the hospital or the staff.

I have had a few occasions where I have had to stay in the hospital with heart problems and couldn't have wished for better care from the doctors and nurses.

They cared so that I could live and I thank them all in cardiology and the surgical wards for my life.

Recently I had a stay in the Bundaberg Hospital for a total hip replacement.

I would like to say a very big thank you to Dr Darcy and his excellent surgical team that carried out the operation on my hip.

Everyone from the cleaning staff, the tea lady, the kitchen staff and all the big guys that help the nurses move you around were fantastic under some trying circumstances.

I say to the people of Bundaberg and surrounding areas that attend this hospital be patient and grateful for such wonderful people.

They too have lives that they put second to ours just to make ours better.

Thank you, Bundaberg Hospital.

TERRY DUGDALE

Bundaberg

NDIS FUNDING

I WELCOME the announcement by NDIA chief David Bowen that major work is underway to improve the experience of people with a disability entering the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Many people with a disability will hope for additional transport funding to be made available, as part of a renewed focus on lifelong outcomes.

The scheme was established with a view to transport being provided by mainstream services. While positive in principle, this idea has proven difficult in practice.

People in regional areas without appropriate transport options, and those who simply cannot use public transport due to their disability, have found NDIS funding meets only a small portion of their actual transport costs.

While the NDIA is taking stock of the scheme and introducing improvements, we urge the agency to consider the role of transport as a catalyst for so much more in the lives of people with a disability.

By doing so they will help deliver on the promise of the NDIS: to enable access for people with a disability to learn, work, participate, contribute and enrich society, as they have every right to do.

ANDREW DONNE

chief executive officer

Endeavour Foundation