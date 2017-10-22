LETTERS: Bring back kerbside clean-up

Council clean-ups

GREAT to see Bundaberg Regional Council providing a kerb-side pick-up to help residents in Avenell Heights after the wild storm.

Wild weather or not, we all accumulate large items that cannot be handled by our regular weekly service - or the new voucher system.

Many ratepayers are mature people who don't have a car with a tow bar, or a trailer to deal with larger items.

Neither do they have the money to pay the fee.

Other councils have kerb-side pick-ups.

We have had them in the past, so why can't the council re-introduce them.

Twice a year with the next one before Christmas would show you support all ratepayers, not just those geared up to take larger items to the dump.

Either directly, or indirectly we are all ratepayers who need this service.

How about it Mr Dempsey?

ARTHUR N WEDEMEYER

Bundaberg

No love for Labor

I WAS dumbfounded when I heard the unions were going to help Leanne at her campaign. Why?

She has been a poor representative for our region. I personally, would not want to be associated with her.

The unions are defending a state member who has lost all respect in our community, who only supports part of the community, shunning the rest and who couldn't even pay her rates on a $300K salary!

She is an embarrassment for women and sold them out by standing by silently without condemning the actions of the CFMEU (of which she is a member), when individual members threatened sexual violence against children of workers in a workplace.

Anything she says now about domestic and sexual violence will be hollow as we know she is not sincere.

With all the articles in the paper about the impacts of skyrocketing electricity bills on seniors and businesses and low-income families, we never hear boo from her.

Leanne has constantly confused issues between state and federal and showed little desire to work between different levels of government unless it is to her own advantage, and takes every opportunity to blame the feds for her own and Labor State Government shortcomings.

The Canberra bashing is the fall-back position for Leanne and the Labor Party whenever they get shown up in their policy budget shortfalls.

Trouble is, once the money is handed to the state from the feds, and there have been record budgets in many areas, it is the states that decide where the money is spent.

Wayne Mulvaney, GM of IWC (NM, 14/10) was accurate in his assessment of her lack of representation for their organisation.

So the unions are going to support a public figure who can't manage her own personal finances, and can't campaign without help.

This makes her look weak in the eyes of the community.

CARMEL JENSEN

Svensson Heights

NBN question

MY QUESTION to Leanne Donaldson is which party originally started this plan to give Australians NBN... which from my understanding will be obsolete within 10 years.

So can you explain which party actually started the NBN?

DON SINCLAIR

Bundaberg

Too many ads

WHAT happened to our

TV serials? Once you

could settle down to your favourite half-hour show,

but not now.

Watching one half-hour show we had 47 ads which left us with 11 minutes of the show.

If the TV people have to do this, give us our 11 minutes straight and then put on the rest of the rubbish. At least we could switch off and save electricity unless you are a lover of ads.

N WELLER

South Bundaberg

Buses in floodwater

FURTHER to the story (NM, 20/10) "bus drivers driving through flooded roads”.

Question 1. What were the students doing first of all standing in the flood waters?

Question 2. Why didn't their parents stop them going to school in the first place if the roads were flooded?

As well as drivers having to be responsible for their actions, so should the students and the parents.

Stop blaming everyone else for your lack of care.

If the bus driver had left them at the side of the road and not turned up, who would you blame then?

DIANE STYLES

Childers