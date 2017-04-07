28°
LETTERS: Biased journalism

7th Apr 2017 7:58 AM
Letters to the Editor
Bev Lacey

Biased journalism

IN RESPONSE to Four Corners reveals deals, Bundy One Nation candidates hide (NM, 04/04), One Nation candidates go to ground (NM, 05/04), LNP left with egg on face as One Nation deal confirmed (NM, 05/04) and Secret tapes reveal deal (NM, 06/04).

The people of Bundaberg deserve responsible journalism, not biased media that fails to present a complete story.

The first two articles implied that Bundaberg One Nation candidates were in hiding, that we went to ground.

In reference to my response, nothing can be further from the truth.

At 10.04am on Tuesday I received a request by email for a comment.

I was instructed that the deadline was 2pm; giving me four hours to respond.

During this time I was travelling from work in western Queensland to Bundaberg.

I arrived home well after 8pm.

The following day, I received a request for follow-up while I was attending a NDIS launch at the IWC.

Hardly gone to ground or hiding ... just unavailable.

The people of Bundaberg need to know that, regardless of providing comment to the NewsMail, my comments were not published in subsequent articles.

I think readers deserve to know the full response. They were as follows:

"I have no comment to make on the 4 Corners episode, people will see it for what it is.

"The program had nothing to do with issues facing the people of Bundaberg.

"As the One Nation candidate for the state seat of Bundaberg, I am proud to be part of a professional team.

"One Nation is the only party focused on listening to Queenslanders and fighting for the issues they say are important.

"My focus is addressing the concerns of the people of Bundaberg.

"I will continue to put people before politics and address the issues that face the people of Bundaberg, no matter how difficult they are.”

One Nation is about providing transparency and honesty, not a biased view.

DR JANE TRUSCOTT

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Candidate, Bundaberg

EDITOR'S NOTE: Along with the email on Tuesday the NewsMail also contacted Dr Truscott's campaign manager, her husband Ian, via phone twice. No one answered and a voice message was left. We also contacted Burnett One Nation candidate Ashley Lynch via phone and email, again no response. On Wednesday morning we emailed One Nation secretary Jim Savage to ask for comment because we still had no response from the local candidates. We again emailed and phoned local candidates. It was Wednesday afternoon when both candidates returned our calls. The first we knew of Dr Truscott's reasons for being unavailable was this letter. The reason why the NewsMail didn't run Dr Truscott's full response was because it added nothing to the story and it didn't answer the questions asked.

Was she present at the "secretly recorded” meeting held by James Ashby and was she aware of a "secret deal” with the LNP?

Two questions important to the people of Bundaberg voting at the next election.

Spots changed?

AFTER much deliberation and consternation I was very nearly convinced that Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett had changed his spots and was acting in an adult manner but alas, that is not the case after his ridiculous rant (NM, 05/04).

I am referring to his interview regarding the 4 Corners expose on One Nation.

According to the rant only the LNP can fix "Labor's mess” then he contradicts himself two lines later by declaring that Labor is a do-nothing party.

Well, Stephen, in my book if you do nothing how can you make a mess?

Please enlighten us on your interpretation of English and while you are at it tell us what mess you are talking about.

It is a fact that Bundaberg alone has been generously looked after since the election to the tune of over $80 million in grants.

Leanne Donaldson, who you berate on a regular basis, has achieved this.

The proposed flood mitigation project will add to this considerable sum in the future.

In the same NM piece about One Nation candidate David Batt, yourself and your leader Tim Nicholls all denied that any deal had been done with One Nation.

Cr Batt went as far as to say that it was "crap”.

Well, fellows, it was revealed later by your leader that he had strongly counselled one of his main men about doing the deal.

So much for LNP truthfulness I say.

During the Debbie catastrophe the party that you condemn all of the time performed brilliantly.

Both the Premier and her deputy fronted numerous information sessions on TV showing unscripted warmth and concern for all Queenslanders.

Reassuring everyone that they would be looked after and our emergency services performed brilliantly under their umbrella.

I cannot remember your leader doing or saying anything, in fact I can't recollect ever seeing his presence.

So Stephen you and your LNP colleagues should examine and learn how to, in your words "make a mess and do nothing” just like the Labor Party is supposed to have done.

But first of all give up the adolescent behaviour and remember that it is 2017 and all of us voters aren't dumb and that social media has arrived.

R HENDERSON

Sharon

journalism letter to the editor politics

A LARGE fish kill in the Elliott River has sparked concerns from a local grandfather and fishermen.

