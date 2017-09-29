LETTERS: Batt responds to concerns about by-election

TOUGH DECISION: Councillor David Batt says he thought long and hard about running for state politics.

I AM writing in response to Ron Green's concerns about the potential costs of a council by-election if I am elected to the state seat of Bundaberg.

I thank Mr Green for being so positive about my chances of election, but I am acutely aware of the hard work ahead of me if I am to earn the trust of Bundaberg voters.

I have dedicated my entire life to serving the people of Bundaberg.

Over the years, I have volunteered my time to various local sporting organisations, schools and charity groups, and served as a police officer for 23 years before putting my hand up for council in 2008.

Integrity is something I pride myself on.

My candidacy for Bundaberg does not interfere, in any way, with my responsibilities as a councillor.

I campaign in my own time including weekends and do not use any ratepayer-funded resources.

In his letter, Mr Green attempts to use the cost of federal by-elections to make his point, but he's basically comparing apples and oranges.

A federal electorate has about 100,000 voters.

In Division 8, there are about 6000 voters.

As soon as an election is called, I will take an unpaid leave of absence from council.

And, if I am elected, ratepayers will make a further saving between the state election and the council by-election.

I thought long and hard before deciding to run for state politics.

Bundaberg deserves a strong representative in state parliament, one who can offer positive, dynamic leadership; someone who wants to make a meaningful difference to peoples' lives, is involved in the community and really listens and I genuinely believe I am the right person for the job.

DAVID BATT

LNP candidate for Bundaberg

DRUG SCOURGE

EVERY clear-minded Australian is now greatly concerned RE: this dreadful habit.

Some drugs are now so bad it is not safe to even be on our roads.

Those so affected may do unbelievable acts they would never even consider if clear in mind.

There appears no answer to this ever growing problem.

Although it does seem to be tied in with the have and have not mentality.

So what are we to do?

Prison is no deterrent as far too comfortable.

Some people prefer to be in prison where everything is supplied at no cost.

Some time back I suggested the real problem prisoners be taken to a small island south of Tasmania and made fend for themselves.

Just supply the basics.

No escape from there and no home comforts.

No TV only radio.

Cold and windy most of the time yet you can grow things.

Half a year should cure the drug craving.

Longer sentences should cure whatever as the thought of another stint would cause shudders.

Also a small wage should give them a start when released.

Why should society have to pay to keep these anti-social uncaring people in comfort of all meals, a bed and roof supplied free? What do you think?

P LATHAM

Svensson Heights