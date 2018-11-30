LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

Jewel decision

MARY Walsh says the minister's interference in the Jewel development is justified because "surely everyone realises our council did not make a decision. That's the problem. Someone needs to interfere”.

Mary is mistaken that no decision was taken by our council. A motion to limit the development to 20 metres was duly considered by council, and rejected.

The "deemed approval” that followed is not " a penalty for councils that do not make timely decisions”.

It is part of the due process embodied in the legislation that the Minister is duty bound to uphold.

Council acted responsibly including in the development condition provisions to protect the turtles.

Whether the minister can come up with better conditions remains to be seen.

Mary's letter refers to a reward of an extra "$1 million of ratepayer concessions” but does not say what these concessions are.

By my reading of the conditions, many millions of developers money is required for this project to proceed.

And if it does proceed, it will generate a substantial increase in rates to council.

LARRY LAZARIDES

Bargara

History mishandled

ONE of my main concerns is the way humans are mishandling "history”.

The real battle here is that humans fear uncertainty more than actual pain.

Uncertainty is the biggest threat we have to cope with while we do the actual work of keeping ourselves alive.

Human judgment relies on emotions to make decisions about risks.

We can't possibly mull over every piece of information our brains collect, so our emotions give us shortcuts about that information.

The more uncertainty we have, the more shortcuts we use.

So we need our emotions to make sense of the world.

Emotions can lead us astray.

Do we act as a civilised society capable of understanding right from wrong?

That should be normal and must be guided by moral values.

Australia doesn't have a national idea or culture.

Once it was declared that the Australian idea was religion, but now religion has been abandoned and has turned to politics.

The nation is "doomed”.

People enter politics with a pair of ears to listen and come out with a tin horn to blow.

It is an outcry of fury from start to finish against those falsities of life.

I've been following and listening to World War history for more than 50 years.

I capture both its grand scale and its smallest detail, often too dull to grab my admiration.

What RSL branches argue over for example is self interest.

If we can't manage to build and retain the true human moral values, the history is worth nothing, and we find the medication is worse than the illness.

After all that, I am still waiting for the results of the four councillor's trip to China.

It is now more than a month and no word from the mayor.

They came back and a week later went to a conference in Brisbane.

No word from that either.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Avenell Heights

Tree clearing

WITH so many properties destroyed or damaged by the bush fires, now is the time to reconsider the State Government's tree clearing acts.

While it is important to retain natural vegetation it is equally important for owners to be able to safe guard their homes and goods by making sure fire breaks are in place.

Owners are usually the best judges of what needs to be done on their property.

The four-wheel drive clubs should also be allowed back into national parks as they kept tracks and roads clear not only for their own benefit but for the use by firefighters.

While no one can doubt the sincerity of the Greens to protect our natural environment, human lives and homes must also be considered.

By all means retain bush clearing laws but let us have a more practical application of them.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg