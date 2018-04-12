LETTERS: Bank's $10 fee for charity cheque

A reader is disappointed a bank charged $10 on a cheque for charity.

Super greedy

A SHORT time back I moved my working and investment accounts from Suncorp to Westpac due to the closure of Suncorp at Stockland..

Every few months I post a bank cheque to the Flying Doctors. No charge for cheque at Suncorp.

Today I did the same at Westpac.

Now note this - I was charged $10 for the bank cheque.

Ten dollars for a donation cheque to a worthy cause.

Every day we hear about bank greed.

Once they were respected.

Now all they get is a cynical sniff of contempt well earned.

The banks raise obscene profits.

Their CEO equally obscene salaries.

Our governments do virtually nothing to stem the greed.

Their only consideration is an ever-higher profit and shareholders.

Yet if it wasn't for the customer, both would lose.

Greed caused Suncorp to close in Stockland, a well-patronised branch, along with many other branches.

No consideration for the customer that are their very living.

I, like most others in area, am far too old to stagger about the city in order to go to the only branch available.

When I resided at Gin Gin, that branch closed making transactions very difficult for the locals.

Now I search for a decent bank with the old way of considering the customer, not the shareholder or higher profit.

Is there such a bank? Very doubtful.

It's a pity the operators of Suncorp didn't hear the descriptions of their bank that I heard from the large number of elderly people in that area.

To all bank managers or whatever I say this: when you look into the mirror next, note the image of a super greedy, inconsiderate.

Then ask yourself: When I front up at the desk of St Peter, how will I explain my Earthly actions?

P. LATHAM

Bundaberg

Terse versing

VERSING - uggh, every time I hear someone say that word I wince in pain.

I think it is safe to say that I have a severe dislike towards the word.

Yes, it is a word but not when referring to one party against another or when contrasting.

The word to use in that circumstance and which people often complicate with is "versus”

However, it is not a word in the context of "what team are we versing?”.

Versing is spreading like a disease after seemingly falling into popular usage amongst gamers and contaminating the rest of the population.

It is wrong in every way but people are either unconsciously or deliberately adding their silent approval to this bogus word slaughter.

I've found one appreciated entry in urbandictionary.com offers a possible definition as "The action of writing verses of a poem with another person”.

Even if you disagree that this is a problem, can you please refrain from using this word by saying these next few words instead: opposing, playing, facing or competing against?

This is a real issue and must be stopped. Thank you.

CAITLYN AVERY

Avoca

Christian intolerance

THE NewsMail article and resulting conversation about the religious invocation held at the start of Bundaberg Regional Council meetings highlighted the level of intolerance of people in Bundaberg.

The unwillingness of people to accept that others have differing opinions to their own was obvious on the NewsMail Facebook thread.

No I am not talking about the atheists or secularists who commented; I am talking about the so-called Christians, the ones that require safe spaces to protect their fragile feelings from an opposing idea.

Post anything criticising religion, you will have the highly sensitive Christians crying hate speech on the faceless social platform called Facebook.

It is evident that religion is losing the argument when the defenders of Christ have to resort to gets personal attacks.

How delicate has society become that when these emotional halfwits hear an argument opposing their own have to resort to name calling.

The behaviour by so-called Christians I witnessed on the NewsMail thread and other Bundaberg social media sites is disgusting and very unChristian-like.

I do understand that most Christians want a fair and equitable society and are happy to listen to and debate ideas.

This is the best way to learn and grow as a society.

Others are Christian by name, not by nature.

So you want a religious invocation at the start of council meetings?

Will any religion do or just your own?

While I think religion is an outdated scourge on society, I firmly believe that it is your right to practice whatever religion you like so long as no one gets hurt.

It is also my right to question you especially when you want your belief included on the political stage.

The atheists and secularists that I have seen commenting on this call for an inclusive invocation of all faiths and non-faiths.

I fail to see how calling for an all inclusive invocation is anything to get upset about.

The whole religious debate would not be necessary if the religious would keep their beliefs to themselves.

If you choose to voice a religious view in the public forum, then there will be a rational voice to oppose you.

DAMIEN HITCHENS

Bundaberg