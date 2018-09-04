LETTERS: Banking, child safety and Merchant Navy Day

REMEMBER THEM: Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester encourages all Australians to pause and reflect on the contribution of our merchant mariners.

Banking questions

WESTPAC raised its loan rate last week, with all other banks following suit.

This will put enormous strain on the household budgets of ordinary Australians struggling to pay their already excessive mortgage repayments.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked how this interest rate rise would impact borrowers, his reply was "if you're not happy, change banks”.

Seriously? Change banks? Even though all of them are increasing rates.

But that remark is typical of overpaid politicians because of the "in-bed” relationships governments have with the banks.

It is forecast the big four banks will show billion-dollar profits again this year. Which tends to defuse their argument that they are paying more to borrow money from their financiers and thus triggering the rate rise.

That excuse is just an "easy out” to generate more profit.

And considering the evidence given at the Royal Commission on the banks' "shonky” business systems, you could be forgiven for not believing a word they tell you.

While the Royal Commission has proven beyond doubt their fraudulent schemes to swindle customers, it's clear with this new increase the banks believe they are beyond the commission's reach to change the way they do business.

So the question is will the banks react "at all” to the Royal Commission's findings?

Or will they, because of their relationship with governments, thumb their noses at the commissioner and continue to be the business they have always been?

B BARRY,

Bundaberg

Focus on child safety

IN CHILD Protection Week, it is crucial that we come together as a community to promote the safety and well-being of children.

Sadly, substantiated cases of children being harmed or at risk of harm are once again on the rise in Queensland.

These aren't just numbers on a spreadsheet.

They are the child next door, a niece or nephew, your son or daughter's classmate.

Sadly, over the last decade we have seen 40 different reports into child safety but no action from Labor.

We need action, not report after report.

Much more needs to be done to keep Queensland children safe but unfortunately Queensland's kids are being let down.

Queensland children deserve to grow up in safe and loving environments but sadly this isn't the case for all children.

The LNP wants Queensland to be the safest place for children to grow up.

It is vital that all Queenslanders play their part in stamping out child abuse.

I encourage all Queenslanders to do their part in promoting child safety in Queensland.

STEPHEN BENNETT,

LNP Shadow Minister for Child Safety

Lest we forget

MERCHANT Navy Day falls on September 3 each year, the anniversary of the sinking of the first British merchant vessel in 1939 during World War II.

Australian service personnel and civilians have served on merchant vessels in times of war and conflict for more than a century, transporting service personnel, supplies and equipment across dangerous seas and oceans.

Merchant vessels were often defenceless and their work was perilous with the constant threat of attack from enemy submarines, surface raiders, aircraft and mines.

Earlier this year, Australia commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Atlantic, possibly the most well-known battle involving merchant mariners.

The battle lasted almost the entire duration of World War II and was fought over thousands of miles across the war's most dangerous shipping lanes.

More than 3000 British and Allied ships were sunk and some 30,000 Allied and merchant mariners died during the Battle of Atlantic.

These were extraordinarily brave sailors, doing a job that had to be done under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

While the exact figure will never be known, the Australian War Memorial lists the names of more than 800 merchant mariners who have died in all wars on its Commemorative Roll.

With Merchant Navy Day yesterday, I encourage all Australians to pause and reflect on the contribution of our merchant mariners, almost all of whom were civilians, and to reflect on their service and sacrifice.

Thank you for your service.

Lest we forget.

DARREN CHESTER MP,

Minister for Veterans' Affairs