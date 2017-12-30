LETTERS: Baldwin Swamp bats a disgusting health hazard

GOING BATTY: Bats at Baldwin Swamp are out of control, says a reader.

WHEN is something going to be done about the millions of bats now living in Baldwin Swamp?

Trees are being ruined and walkways are unusable, due to wheeling bats, and the droppings falling on you.

The stench is terrible, and the noise is deafening at night.

The droppings are all over the streets around the swamp.

Surely this is a place where people of Bundaberg can walk, picnic and enjoy nature. This is now impossible.

Their numbers are increasing - just stand in Totten Street on dusk, and see the millions leaving to forage on fruit farms.

This is a disgusting health hazard.

Do people have to be sick before anything is done?

Nobody minds a few bats but this has now got out of hand.

Action needs to be taken quickly.

- Poppy Powell, Bundaberg

CAN'T SEE THE PROBLEM: Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Liberal leader and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. LUKAS COCH

LNP DISASTER

THE LNP are so self-centred that they do not realise that their anti-worker, pro-business agenda is the reason for their unpopularity, and keep suggesting that it is one or other of their leaders.

Admittedly their leaders are pretty hopeless, but their miserable policies will never win the popular vote, and the growing divisions within their organisation are certain political death.

- Max Tanzer, Elliott Heads