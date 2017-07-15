LETTERS: Andrew Bolt full of hot air

ANDREW Bolt in his recent article Paying the Price for Folly (NM, 10/06) said Australia's high electricity charges were the result of "politicians stupidly banning fracking for cheap gas” and because they "stopped new coal-fire power stations and forced shut old ones”.

He went on to ridicule wind generators as with other ideas as "fake fixes to a fake catastrophe”.

In 2016, the UK used wind generators to provide more power than was supplied by coal.

Charges did go up by some $45 per annum against which the Financial Times claimed prices would fall by one-third in 2017 .

If wind generators are as inefficient as Mr Bolt states, why does the UK continue to erect them so that the towers cluster like steel forests all over Britain?

Many small communities in Australia are miles away from any coal or fuel oil supply.

Surely it makes sense for us to follow the UK's example and use wind turbines in remote areas at least.

Of course Mr Bolt is right to infer that political stupidity and lack of foresight is responsible for power shortages.

Perhaps it would be better to harness the wind rather than us having to listen to howls of blame gusting between our elected representatives.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

POLICIES STINK

ABBOTT and Turnbull's consecutive opinion poll losses now total around 50.

Abbott and his followers blame Turnbull and vice versa, but neither are willing to admit the obvious, and that is their policies stink to high heaven.

Voters hate austerity, social unfairness and ministers' empty rhetoric claiming ownership of all positives and denying all negatives as the work of the Opposition.

Four years is long enough for any regime to assume ownership of the economy and societal problems and blaming their predecessors is unbelievable and bordering on insanity, especially when debt levels have trebled.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

TOOT TOOT PITT

FUNNY how Keith Pitt created a distraction because of his failure to deliver any infrastructure money to Queensland, especially Bundaberg.

He again wants to blame the Queensland State Labor government and our elected member Leanne Donaldson for not delivering rail to the Port of Bundaberg with inland rail.

What a load of codswallop.

First he has spoken to Stephen Bennett, who is not in government, Jack Dempsey the LNP Mayor of Bundaberg and I even think he spoke to the local council gardener for his input but strangely he never attempted to have a meeting with the very person he wants to attack over an inland rail to Bundy.

Can someone see if Mr Pitt is even awake. I am sure he has dozed off again.

I find it pathetic that his federal colleague Fiona Nash says she is delighted Keith Pitt has been vocal in his support for the rail project, all in the NewsMail.

All rail LNP federal rail money stops at the border and that is fact.

Now we open the sister newspaper, the Courier-Mail, same day, July 13, and what do we have?

Labor senator Murray Watt and his article on LNP members.

What did it say, one asks?

"This year's federal budget did it again - delivering billions for the Sydney Airport expansion and rail and road upgrades to Victoria. Meanwhile Queensland's LNP MPs couldn't secure a single dollar for Cross River Rail, or any infrastructure projects north of Noosa.”

So, huff and puff - Toot Toot Pitt wants to blame the state for not putting a rail line into Bundaberg Port.

He has not raised one single dollar for the project himself, especially while in government.

You are a failure, Mr Pitt.

All talk and no guts when it comes to standing up for the region.

Do nothing, blame everyone but the LNP when you are the problem.

So if I donate one dollar to the inland rail project for Queensland I will have actually raised more than the entire LNP in Queensland.

I will donate to the local member of the Queensland Government tomorrow.

Put up or shut up about the inland rail.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

FISH CONCERN

REGARDING an article and image under the headline 180kg monster one that didn't get away.

The Queensland grouper is the aquatic emblem of the state and catching and possessing it is totally prohibited.

If accidentally caught, they should be immediately and carefully returned to the water.

It will be interesting to see how the Fisheries Department interprets whether posing with a stressed fish constitutes an immediate release.

Mr Cicero may well get a visit from them.

The article does not specifically state that the fish was released and, if it was, it should have been clearly stated by the journalist.

If the journalist had checked the Government Agriculture and Fisheries web site before publication the paper would have been less likely to be complicit, in what may be, a breach of the law.

TONY SLATER

Avoca

EDITOR'S NOTE: It appears the fish may have been a cod.