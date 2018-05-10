LETTERS: Aged care, council, books and Bike Week

Letter writers have praised the aged care they have received in Bundaberg.

Thanks for loving care

WITH so much negative talk and publicity about nursing home care, our family would like to express our thoughts and appreciation to the staff for their loving care and kindness our loved one receives in her "home".

We are regular visitors to the Bolton Clarke facility in Hanbury St, North Bundaberg, and we are always welcomed by friendly and happy staff.

All residents with who we have had contact have a ready smile and say hello and enjoy the many activities available to them.

Meal times are very special with lots of smiles, happy faces and interaction with both staff and other residents.

Thank you so much for making us so welcome and keeping us well informed and involved with Val's welfare and well-being.

A sincere and grateful thank you.

VAL'S FAMILY

BALDWIN, HOOD FAMILIES

Bundaberg

A-grade council

I THINK many times the Bundaberg Regional Council wears negative criticism simply because people don't see the results that the council is achieving.

Note to the mayor and the CEO: it is not necessary to always gloat what the council has done but it is necessary to inform the constituents through a periodical report card what the council has achieved.

Additionally councillors should give regular updates on their divisions through a medium like the NewsMail.

My experiences (I'm in Division 8) with submissions or recommendations have all been addressed either through work being completed or at least an explanation on why the council can't move forward with a request.

Thanks Coops (Councillor Steve Cooper), Ron and the council for all your efforts since we've been in Division 8.

Folks, the council is here to work for us so engage with your elected councillor and the council in general.

To date and from my perspective, they have a score of A on the report card.

LEX ROBERTS

Avoca

Book a winner

HAVING known someone who in mother's words was "the biggest liar unhung and lives in la la land", I'd had enough fiction in my life and chose not to read that genre as an adult.

A letter to the Bundaberg NewsMail won me a Harper Collins fiction novel, Woman in the Window by A J Finn.

Only a glance through it and I was hooked. I finished it in three days. No wonder it was a best seller. I resented anything that stopped my reading.

I'm still not a fan of fiction but I certainly am a fan of A J Finn and would recommend Woman in the Window to anyone who can read really.

As Stephen King said, "one of the rare books that really is unputdownable".

E L Southwick

Bundaberg

Thanks for the ride

With thanks to the enthusiasm and action of communities across Queensland, Bike Week 2018 was a huge success.

This year, for the first time, Bicycle Queensland adopted a theme - bikeways build better communities - calling on Queenslanders to saddle up and raise awareness of the social, environmental and physical benefits of bike riding.

Hundreds of events took place across the state, involving riders of all ages and abilities

About 2,000 riders kicked off celebrations at Bike Week's premier Great Brisbane Bike Ride event, nearly 200 saddled up on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, a record number of women joined our Pier to Point Ride, Queensland Cyclocross put on a spectacular show, and Zwift on Tour was a sell-out.

In the regions, Toowoomba held a Bike-Ability Workshop, South Burnett facilitated trail rides and Mackay hosted mountain bike sessions, among many others.

Whether it was for fun, fitness, or enjoying the great outdoors, Bike Week got more Queenslanders cycling, together.

About 60 per cent of Queensland homes have at least one working bicycle, and one in four households have three or more bikes - demonstrating our love of cycling in all its forms.

On average, every dollar we invest in bicycle infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queensland with improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs.

Likewise, international studies have shown that properties within 50 metres of a bikeway are likely to sell for at least 10% more, and businesses co-located with bikeways enjoy greater sales and revenue.

With ongoing and increasing investment in bikeway infrastructure and protected pathways, we can easily make cycling as seamless as car transport in Queensland, expanding the horizons for health and lifestyle across our great state.

We are proud to champion the ongoing creation of cycle-friendly streets as part of events like Bike Week and we look forward to continuing this important work moving forward.

Thank you for joining us on this ride.

Bike Week is an annual Bicycle Queensland event. For more information, visit bikeweekqld.com.au.

ANNE SAVAGE

chief executive officer

Bicycle Queensland