LETTERS: A world gone digital

AntonioGuillem

Information overload

BACK in 1969 when my daughter was very small, the first few Tongan words she spoke clearly were "Oiauve mamani kovi” meaning "Oh dear what a horrible world”.

Back then I read the newspaper twice a week, Wednesday and Saturday.

Today I wonder how the newspaper can survive against the "internet”.

Newspapers today are expected to supply their content free on web.

There are people getting their understanding of the world from random lunatics flicking their pants, rather than professional journalists.

I'm not sure the newspaper was free or very cheap then.

Now people squeeze the last dollar to get rich and own a newspaper; some get rich and buy a newspaper.

As a rule the rich own newspapers, but they don't buy expensive toys for other people to play with.

Let's face it folks, our life is fully mobile.

We work, we talk, we walk, and we sleep with our phone.

Whether you realise it or not, it is a global enemy for collecting and tracking information from multiple sources which don't always agree.

The question now is: "Is it possible for this device to achieve the growth they deserve, without wrecking the human race?”

Use of the internet in education and children having mobile phones in schools can lead to an awful lot of damage.

It is said this is our future, bringing us closer to new people, new ideas, new state of mind, to reaching all the places we've never been.

We are covered by a system of law and order.

You must be 18 to vote and 17 to get a driver's licence.

You have to be five to go to real school.

Now you only have to have money to get a device or your parents give one to very young children to play with.

I was in a doctor's waiting room where a mother was helping her 18-month-old son use a device.

By the time he is two he will be able to collect whatever he wants. This is the hope of the next generation. I say "No”. That is a broken hope.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Avenell Heights

Medicare freeze

REGIONAL MPs should all back Labor's policy to end the freeze on Medicare rebates.

The freeze, established in 2014 by Tony Abbott and continued by Turnbull and Morrison, means patients are paying more to see a GP.

When Mr Morrison was Treasurer, he had the choice to stop the Coalition's cut to Medicare by lifting the rebate freeze, instead he chose to give big business a tax cut and extended the freeze by another two years.

Prior to Mr Morrison's extension of the Medicare Freeze, over 120,000 people in regional across the country had experienced a barrier in accessing necessary health care, with the main reason being cost of service.

It is expected that with Mr Morrison's decision this number will only grow.

Our regional areas are being punished most.

54 per cent of people living in rural and remote areas have one or more chronic diseases, and mortality rates are 1.3 times higher in remote areas as in major cities.

They are more likely to have long-term health conditions, which require medical attention and management; but earn significantly less than their city counterparts and cannot afford to pay the growing gap between the Medicare Rebate and Doctor Charges despite the obvious need for medical attention.

People in Regional Australia are delaying a visit to their GP before their health problems escalate.

STEPHEN JONES

Shadow Minister for Regional Services, Territories and Local Government