Letterbox bombers strike again with ‘huge’ explosion

BANG: Paul Hanson and Carol Febey were woken in the night by a bomb that annihilated their letterbox at Mountain Creek. Photo: John McCutcheon

BANG: Paul Hanson and Carol Febey were woken in the night by a bomb that annihilated their letterbox at Mountain Creek. Photo: John McCutcheon

TWO Sunshine Coast residents are the latest victims in a string of letterbox bomb attacks that have targeted homes across the region.

Paul Hanson and Carol Febey were asleep in their Mountain Creek residence when a "frightening" explosion woke the pair late Sunday night.

"It's not usual for a car to stop out there because it's a really quiet street," Mr Hanson said.

"Then I heard it reversing back, and I couldn't hear anything.

"Next minute there was a humungous bang, a door slammed and the car took off."

A Mountain Creek letterbox exploded after a homemade bomb was detonated on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed

Mr Hanson said he originally believed firecrackers were behind the blast, until he was confronted with a fiery blaze.

"Through the front door I could see the reflection of flames and I thought 'holy goodness'," he said.

"The flames were 18 inches high above the letterbox, I couldn't believe it."

After extinguishing the fire, Mr Hanson found the remnants of a homemade bomb surrounding his property.

"The steel door from the back of the letterbox was almost at the garage door and the front … was in the middle of the road," he said.

Letterbox bombing in Mountain Creek : A Mountain Creek letterbox burns after a homemade bomb exploded.

The pair were thankful the "dangerous" explosion didn't spread, given the heightened conditions for a fire.

"The bricks easily could have gone flying, and if a brick went through our neighbour's window … anything could have happened," Mr Hanson said.

"If we hadn't had been home, it could have kept going," Ms Febey said. "Who knows what sort of damage it could have done."

Police believed teenagers were likely behind the spate of letterbox bombings that occurred in the Maroochydore, Kawana and Caloundra areas in September.

Ms Febey said youth could be behind the latest attack.

"One would hope they're teenagers and not adults who have more sense," she said.

"I don't know why they would target letterboxes, it must be a kick they get out of it … but this was a huge bang. I've never heard anything like it, it was a really horrible sound.

"It's dangerous for the whole neighbourhood."