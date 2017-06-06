LETTER: You don't need a hand-out to raise kids

Mums don't need thousands of dollars for having a baby says a letter writer.

Waste and welfare

WELFARE to me means a handout to those who are in need.

Following is a list of the wastage that is going on, mostly from bad decisions from past governments:

Anyone can see that the amount paid out to mothers of new babies is totally way too much.

They do not need thousands of dollars to buy cots, prams and baby clothes.

If they are struggling, visit an op-shop - babies do not need designer items.

When both parents are working in good jobs there should be no need for handouts from the government.

Everyone expects the government to pay for everything to bring up their children.

I was one of 11 children and my mum and dad managed on a very small wage during the recession when dad could get only three days work a week.

The only handout was a very small child endowment from the government.

We didn't have luxury but were very happy with what we had.

Young people leave school totally unprepared for work, so they want the dole?

They get together in one house and go surfing, all paid by the government.

They should be made to take any jobs available and work for 12 months before getting any dole money.

Government wastage for members of parliament members is just as bad.

Take the perks for politicians with there living away from home allowances of $200-plus a night.

They know when they go for parliament that they will have to go to Canberra a few weeks of every year; that is part of their higher wages.

Politicians should have some experience in local government and business, before being accepted to stand for federal parliament.

We are paying far too much for politicians and senate members who have no experience in running a chook raffle let alone making decisions for the running of Australia.

I think we are sometimes being run by clowns, and the government wonders why the welfare and spending accounts are far too high.

K HOOPER

Bundaberg

A little confused

AFTER reading Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson's comments (NM, 05/06), I think she is a little confused because, at the moment, I am.

Isn't Leanne going against Jane Truscott in the next state election?

If she is, why is she saying she "would be more than happy to work with Dr Truscott where we have common ground"?

If Dr Truscott wins, Leanne won't be in parliament, so I don't understand the working "with" part .

She wants to know Dr Truscott's views on federal issues? Why?

At the end Leanne says wants to know Dr Truscott's views before she gives her her vote?

The only answer I see is Leanne Donaldson is going into Federal politics. Now that's interesting.

DOUG KRUEGER

Innes Park

Way of the future?

IS THE Frendlies Hosptial decision to install massive numbers of solar cells to supply their electricity needs a sign of what will be common in the future?

Apart from householders, many big users such as farmers are also trying to generate their own power.

Obviously consumers are only doing so because electricity rates continue to rise alarmingly without restraint by any government.

By continuously increasing their charge for power, the electricity suppliers are driving their customers to seek alternate means of supply.

The suppliers may find in the not too far future that they are able to sell less of their product because their customers have become independent.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Worse than an animal

RE: YOUR front page headline Toss him out (NM, 23/05).

This backpacker has behaved worse than an animal.

He masturbated in front of a child. Even animals don't do that!

The crown prosecutor called this act: "Low level offending in offences against children."

What a load of rubbish!

Masturbating in a supermarket aisle is way past acceptable standards.

This monster masturbated in front of a child as well! We don't need this behaviour in Australia!

It is not low level offending!

BRYCE McGREGOR

Bundaberg