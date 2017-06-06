24°
News

LETTER: You don't need a hand-out to raise kids

6th Jun 2017 5:18 PM
Mums don't need thousands of dollars for having a baby says a letter writer.
Mums don't need thousands of dollars for having a baby says a letter writer. Stockbyte

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Waste and welfare

WELFARE to me means a handout to those who are in need.

Following is a list of the wastage that is going on, mostly from bad decisions from past governments:

Anyone can see that the amount paid out to mothers of new babies is totally way too much.

They do not need thousands of dollars to buy cots, prams and baby clothes.

If they are struggling, visit an op-shop - babies do not need designer items.

When both parents are working in good jobs there should be no need for handouts from the government.

Everyone expects the government to pay for everything to bring up their children.

I was one of 11 children and my mum and dad managed on a very small wage during the recession when dad could get only three days work a week.

The only handout was a very small child endowment from the government.

We didn't have luxury but were very happy with what we had.

Young people leave school totally unprepared for work, so they want the dole?

They get together in one house and go surfing, all paid by the government.

They should be made to take any jobs available and work for 12 months before getting any dole money.

Government wastage for members of parliament members is just as bad.

Take the perks for politicians with there living away from home allowances of $200-plus a night.

They know when they go for parliament that they will have to go to Canberra a few weeks of every year; that is part of their higher wages.

Politicians should have some experience in local government and business, before being accepted to stand for federal parliament.

We are paying far too much for politicians and senate members who have no experience in running a chook raffle let alone making decisions for the running of Australia.

I think we are sometimes being run by clowns, and the government wonders why the welfare and spending accounts are far too high.

K HOOPER

Bundaberg

A little confused

AFTER reading Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson's comments (NM, 05/06), I think she is a little confused because, at the moment, I am.

Isn't Leanne going against Jane Truscott in the next state election?

If she is, why is she saying she "would be more than happy to work with Dr Truscott where we have common ground"?

If Dr Truscott wins, Leanne won't be in parliament, so I don't understand the working "with" part .

She wants to know Dr Truscott's views on federal issues? Why?

At the end Leanne says wants to know Dr Truscott's views before she gives her her vote?

The only answer I see is Leanne Donaldson is going into Federal politics. Now that's interesting.

DOUG KRUEGER

Innes Park

Way of the future?

IS THE Frendlies Hosptial decision to install massive numbers of solar cells to supply their electricity needs a sign of what will be common in the future?

Apart from householders, many big users such as farmers are also trying to generate their own power.

Obviously consumers are only doing so because electricity rates continue to rise alarmingly without restraint by any government.

By continuously increasing their charge for power, the electricity suppliers are driving their customers to seek alternate means of supply.

The suppliers may find in the not too far future that they are able to sell less of their product because their customers have become independent.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Worse than an animal

RE: YOUR front page headline Toss him out (NM, 23/05).

This backpacker has behaved worse than an animal.

He masturbated in front of a child. Even animals don't do that!

The crown prosecutor called this act: "Low level offending in offences against children."

What a load of rubbish!

Masturbating in a supermarket aisle is way past acceptable standards.

This monster masturbated in front of a child as well! We don't need this behaviour in Australia!

It is not low level offending!

BRYCE McGREGOR

Bundaberg

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  letters to the editor

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

More questions than ever after cashless card meeting

More questions than ever after cashless card meeting

LEANNE Donaldson says people have rung and come into her office crying because they are so anxious about the prospect of the Cashless Debit Card.

Bundy boy set to debut with the Cowboys

Kyle Laybutt.

Laybutt set for NRL dream

Old photo shows group of Bundy boys on Bourbong

BACK IN THE DAY: Alan May, Don Evans, Alan Blackwell, Eric Kennedy (Kanga), Bob Norgrove and Billy Green.

Snapshot of a different era

Childers history to light up Hollywood screens

LOCAL HISTORY: The story of Childers' First World War soldiers Thomas and William See (centre and right) will feature in a film about the Lost Diggers of Vignacourt.

'It's a wonderful love story about a young man from Childers'

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

Your chance to take to the skies

WIND ENERGY: President of the Bundaberg Gliding Club Grant Davies.

Want to see the region from above?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Film puts spotlight on teens and tech

Screenagers explores the issue of technology.

Exploring the implications of screen time

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Childers history to light up Hollywood screens

LOCAL HISTORY: The story of Childers' First World War soldiers Thomas and William See (centre and right) will feature in a film about the Lost Diggers of Vignacourt.

'It's a wonderful love story about a young man from Childers'

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

Rare opportunity to purchase builders own delight

2 Green Valley Court, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 5 $510,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property in a tranquil area. This beautiful architectural designed home was built by a local renowned builder for...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!