Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is lip-kissing gross? One Bundaberg reader believes so, and also believes kissing is responsible for spreading germs.
Is lip-kissing gross? One Bundaberg reader believes so, and also believes kissing is responsible for spreading germs.
Offbeat

Letter writer's controversial proposal for fighting disease

Crystal Jones
by
8th Aug 2019 7:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER writer Shirley Heale penned a letter to the editor talking about the spread of germs, and suggesting a very controversial way to deal with them.

Bundaberg woman Shirley Heale said she had been reading a book by Donald Trump, which led her to take some of his advice even further. 

"In his book, How to Get Rich by Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America says on page 59, 'I believe in no handshake. It is a terrible practice. It's a medical fact that this is how germs are spread. I wish we could follow the Japanese custom of bowing instead'," Ms Heale wrote. 

Ms Heale agrees with the US President, but takes his stance one step further.
Ms Heale agrees with the US President, but takes his stance one step further.

She then took Trump's advice a step further, suggesting a ban many may find horrifying.

"I Shirley, believe lip-kissing is a worse practice and a perfect way to spread germs," she said.

"It is really gross. If lip-kissing was banned, many diseases would disappear from the face of the earth."

Reader poll

Should lip-kissing be banned?

View Results

More Stories

donald trump letters to the editor
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    POLL: Time to vote for your favourite personal trainer

    premium_icon POLL: Time to vote for your favourite personal trainer

    News BUNDABERG locals love the gym and love their personal trainers even more.

    Jobs boom: New Hungry Jack's store planned for Bundaberg

    premium_icon Jobs boom: New Hungry Jack's store planned for Bundaberg

    News Application lodged for another fast food restaurant

    Brrrrrr: When Bundy's temps will plummet to 5 degrees

    premium_icon Brrrrrr: When Bundy's temps will plummet to 5 degrees

    Weather Find out when the mercury will drop in the Bundaberg region