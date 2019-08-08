Letter writer's controversial proposal for fighting disease

Is lip-kissing gross? One Bundaberg reader believes so, and also believes kissing is responsible for spreading germs.

LETTER writer Shirley Heale penned a letter to the editor talking about the spread of germs, and suggesting a very controversial way to deal with them.

Bundaberg woman Shirley Heale said she had been reading a book by Donald Trump, which led her to take some of his advice even further.

"In his book, How to Get Rich by Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America says on page 59, 'I believe in no handshake. It is a terrible practice. It's a medical fact that this is how germs are spread. I wish we could follow the Japanese custom of bowing instead'," Ms Heale wrote.

Ms Heale agrees with the US President, but takes his stance one step further.

"I Shirley, believe lip-kissing is a worse practice and a perfect way to spread germs," she said.

"It is really gross. If lip-kissing was banned, many diseases would disappear from the face of the earth."

