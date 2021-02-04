Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aunty Lillian Burke in Gympie's Memorial Park
Aunty Lillian Burke in Gympie's Memorial Park
News

LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

4th Feb 2021 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I support Gympie Aboriginal Elder, Lillian Burke, in her call to change the date of Australia Day.

How to activate your Courier Mail subscription

The present date was more appropriate to the attitudes and values of Colonial Australia than to those of a modern, more inclusive Australian society.

Goldfields car park accused says he 'didn't bash anyone'

As a nation we cannot claim to be seriously committed to Reconciliation when we celebrate a day that to indigenous Australians will always represent invasion, dispossession and at least two centuries of oppression.
There are 364 other dates to choose from in an ordinary year and it is time we selected one of them.

Merv Welch, The Palms

gympie letter to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRY JULY?: Worrying forecast for Paradise if it doesn’t rain

        Premium Content DRY JULY?: Worrying forecast for Paradise if it doesn’t rain

        News A Sunwater spokesperson said there was enough water in Paradise Dam and other storages within the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme to meet allocations for the 2020-21...

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        SURF’S UP: Bundy mum creates unique serving (surf)boards

        Premium Content SURF’S UP: Bundy mum creates unique serving (surf)boards

        News Growing up in a family that embraced the surf, the new small business owner has...

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        $1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

        Premium Content $1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

        Premium Content HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

        News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett calls on state government to gift council the building.

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM