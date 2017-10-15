LETTER: Why the 3% payrise?

ETU disgrace

I HAD a chuckle this morning as I went to Shalom markets to get my weekly shop of vegetables and couldn't help see the irony.

Ergon and the ETU have just recently got their 3% pay rise this week, way above our police, teachers and nurses and ahead of time. Anna and Labor were due to do their Enterprise Agreement next year but brought it forward to this week.

It is obvious and disgraceful that Anna and our Leanne Donaldson, an absolute waste of space for a state member, serve these unions before they serve us as a community.

The ETU is responsible for the ridiculous price of power and the Ergon workers receive so many conditions and allowances that it is a joke and especially for this community.

The seniors like me, our small businesses (that don't have cushy relationships with the SDA unions like the large national chainstores) and the very farmers who they are pricing out of business and sending to the wall at these markets, are the very ones that the ETU and Ergon are destroying.

The signs that you had displayed in also a joke.

It is the ALP that have ever sold assets.

Take your lies elsewhere.

J KENT

Norville

Workers suffering

PM TURNBULL, Reserve Bank Chair and business leaders have expressed the view that wages growth has been in negative territory for too long and that business is suffering as a consequence.

Pity they never give a thought to the suffering of the workers who are fast becoming "the working poor”.

Because of ever increasing casualisation of jobs, workers are now unable to get loans to buy homes, or anything else.

Four years of austerity by this government may have been good for big business, but one is hard pressed to find a worker who is applauding the LNP policies that have resulted in extreme national debt and deficit levels and wage earner poverty.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Disarm governments

IT IS always good when people surrender firearms for which they have no use, or purpose, but the headline "firearms taken off our streets” is disingenuous.

Law abiding firearm owners do not carry firearms on our streets.

They have them safely locked in secure storage facilities and use them only when a particular purpose requires.

On the other hand, firearms on our streets are in the hands of non-law abiding people who do not register them or secure them.

To quote the Deputy Commission of Police; "Any firearm in the wrong hands can have tragic consequences.

Quite right and gives air to the claim that "guns do not kill people. People use guns to kill people.”

Governments kill people by arming people for that particular purpose.

Colonising administrations have killed indigenous populations committing genocide, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia with the approval of the imperialist governments.

In the 20th Century governments have killed more than 260 million people, mostly innocent law abiding civilian people.

History tells us that government have no regard for people, their own or others.

In WW1 governments sent wave after wave of soldiers against "enemy” trenches knowing that a greater proportion of them would be killed or maimed.

No one called a halt to the slaughter.

In WW2 governments ordered carpet bombings of cities killing millions of innocents.

No one called a halt. The USA had no regard for the innocents when it tested nuclear weapons on civilian targets.

Rather than disarm law abiding citizens, perhaps it is time to disarm governments to advocate for peace, brotherhood and equality among peoples of the earth.

Mahatma Ghandi said: "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need but not every man's greed.”

And hegemony, power and greed is the driving force for war, genocide and homicide.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah