LETTER: Why not bring the Cashless Debit Card?

NEED FOR CHANGE: A support of the cashless card says she hasn't heard any better ideas.

Card right move

I WAS a social security field assessor for more 20 years and I whole-heartedly support the cashless debit card being proposed by Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and others.

I saw many changes to the welfare system in my time.

And, as always, people hate change and will rile against it without knowing the facts or stopping to consider the wider benefits. They only think about themselves.

For example, people were up in arms in the 1990s, when the government changed the way unemployment payments were made so that both the husband and wife received money.

Prior to that, only the husband (the "head of the household") received government assistance, and in many cases the money was blown at the pub that day, leaving the wife unable to feed her children.

The decision to split payments was highly unpopular, but I am sure the statistics now show it was a move in the right direction that empowered women.

This too is a storm in a teacup, which has had positive community-wide effects elsewhere.

Why not bring it here? God knows we need to try something and I haven't heard any better ideas from opponents of the card.

I saw some horrific things in my job - many children living in appalling conditions because the parents' wants came before the children's needs.

I saw people on unemployment benefits sending money overseas to potential love interests they met online - I'm sure they're very grateful for their Australian tax dollars.

I've seen people receive charity vouchers to purchase nappies, only to get a cash refund on the nappies to buy smokes.

Free rein doesn't work and neither do food stamps.

I believe the cashless debit card strikes the right balance. People can withdraw 20% of their unemployment payments in cash. The card can be used anywhere that eftpos is available, except alcohol and gambling venues.

People who do the right thing have nothing to fear.

And I say if you want to control it, earn it.

KAREN STATHAM

Bargara

End point scoring

TODAY I signed a petition regarding the lack of equal payments here in the Bundaberg region as it is evident that the doctors get about half of the Medicare rebate as the Hervey Bay area.

Are the people here suffering from half the illnesses of elsewhere?

Why are the state and federal members seemingly doing nothing about this?

They are chasing their tails about the cashless card that only might be introduced while doctor and electricity issues are really happening as we speak.

I have noticed that the State Member for Burnett Steven Bennett has had little or nothing to say about anything of late. Is he on holidays or is it a case of "don't care" or perhaps there isn't too much publicity to be had?

I reckon it's about time the overpaid pollies of every party stopped trying to score points off each other and started to work on the issues that the general public are facing. After all that is why they were elected.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Sound familiar?

I NOTED a comment by one of your readers about flood zones.

Having just returned from a meander down the west coast of Ireland, I was much surprised to learn that Galway and Bundaberg have something in common.

Their river flows right through the city, and passes the cathedral. Flood waters can rise substantially here.

What happened in recent times was some developer got permission to divide up what was known to be flood-prone land. No flood had been seen for some time.

People purchased land, built homes and the developer went on his merry way, pockets full no doubt.

So the flood came, causing much devastation.

Today, people are stuck with these homes or blocks of land.

Flood insurance was hiked up to a point where people simply could not afford to cover even what they had.

Flood insurance in many cases were simply not offered or declined.

The story sounds very familiar.

MERV HOPTON

Buxton