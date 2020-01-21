LETTER: Why it's time to sack ScoMo

THE three biggest disasters here at the moment, drought fires and the biggest one, Scott Morrison, need to be addressed by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

What is Mr Pitt doing to get rid of Mr Morrison? He is an international embarrassment for Australia. He needs to be removed.

Our overseas aid policies need to undertake a serious review right now as you and the rest of the elected seat warmers give untold billions to other countries while Australians are in dire need.

Instead of sitting in your comfy swivel chair looking out the window and plotting how to further introduce more changes to the cashless card regime you should be doing something for the people of this country.

It's about time for some action on issues that concern all Australians, Mr Pitt, so my suggestion is make the trip to the capital and start banging on tables until you and other MPs wake up to yourselves.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads