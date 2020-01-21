Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PM Scott Morrison.
PM Scott Morrison.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Why it's time to sack ScoMo

by Jim Carter, Elliott Heads
21st Jan 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE three biggest disasters here at the moment, drought fires and the biggest one, Scott Morrison, need to be addressed by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

What is Mr Pitt doing to get rid of Mr Morrison? He is an international embarrassment for Australia. He needs to be removed.

Our overseas aid policies need to undertake a serious review right now as you and the rest of the elected seat warmers give untold billions to other countries while Australians are in dire need.

Instead of sitting in your comfy swivel chair looking out the window and plotting how to further introduce more changes to the cashless card regime you should be doing something for the people of this country.

It's about time for some action on issues that concern all Australians, Mr Pitt, so my suggestion is make the trip to the capital and start banging on tables until you and other MPs wake up to yourselves.

JIM CARTER 

Elliott Heads

letters to the editor opinion scott morrison
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magistrate to man: 'Give up drinking for another 23 years'

        premium_icon Magistrate to man: 'Give up drinking for another 23 years'

        Crime A BUNDABERG Magistrate has suggested a man “give up wine for another 23 years” after he was fined and charged with public nuisance.

        Can you help police work out who these people are?

        premium_icon Can you help police work out who these people are?

        News Bundy police ask for help with investigations

        Herb’s the word with AustChilli’s new HPP basil product

        premium_icon Herb’s the word with AustChilli’s new HPP basil product

        News MORE than a chilli farm, AustChilli are proving they plan to say on top of the food...

        Machete threat on driveway ends with probation

        premium_icon Machete threat on driveway ends with probation

        Crime Man placed on probation after series of offences