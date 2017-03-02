LETTER: 'Why I don't want your death on my hands'

WHEN are people going to learn not to use their phone while driving?

My partner drives a cement truck and on Friday, February 24, was going over Splitters Creek and coming towards him on the wrong side of the road was a car with a green P plate on it and a young girl with a phone tucked under her chin, something in her left hand and driving one-handed.

She wouldn't have a clue how long it takes a fully loaded truck to stop and if she ended up under the front of the truck who would be to blame? I know it would be the truck driver.

Do you think my partner wants to live with something like that on his conscience?

This was the second time in a fortnight,the first time a car was driving along Fairymead Rd and my partner was heading to Baffle Creek and a car was coming straight for him on the wrong side of the road.

Guess what she was doing? She was talking on her phone travelling up the wrong side of the road.

How dare you think that someone should have to live with the fact that they killed someone. Grow a brain.

SUE McCALLUM

North Bundaberg