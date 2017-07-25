LETTER: Where is Christ in Blue Care?

FORMED in 1977, the Uniting Church is a union of the Congregational Union, Methodist and Presbyterian churches of Australia.

In uniting, the members testified to "that unity which is both Christ's gift and will for the Church".

UnitingCare Australia was established in 1999 with its mission to "express God's love for all people through the Uniting Church's commitment to supporting individuals, families and communities through advocacy and the enhancement of community service provision".

It is one of Australia's largest providers of community services employing 40,000 staff and with more than 30,000 volunteers.

Blue Care is a subsidiary providing residential aged care, community care and retirement living.

With more than 10,000 staff and volunteers, it operates in more than 260 centres in 80 communities.

It proudly states "their person-centred approach to care puts the individual needs of clients first".

Does it?

Your paper's recent report on staff cuts and changes at Blue Care nursing homes is alarming.

My mum is a Riverlea resident and I knew nothing of changes to her care.

She is extremely disabled and there is never sufficient staff in her area.

Nursing is excellent but more carers are needed daily on the floor.

They do their best but one's heart goes out to mum when she wants to go to the toilet. At times she has had to wait up to an hour and that's when we're there.

It's not the carers' fault.

They're so thinly spread and it takes two 20 minutes.

The nurses are bogged down in endless paperwork.

It's about personal dignity and respect.

She hates it there, has terrible anxiety and requires lots of emotional support.

Drugs are the only option to quieten her - a last resort.

I don't live there.

It's a three-hour weekly round trip.

My heart cries out for her.

With already stretched care, what will become of mum under this new arrangement?

Riverlea looks wonderful - a beautiful complex, air-conditioned with mum's room generous and an ensuite.

The cost is $350,000 - the price of a new house-land package deal, plus a percentage of her pension.

It was costing monthly $3500 until we sold her home and a substantial amount paid for her room.

Have no money and the government pays.

There is a physiotherapist not for the residents but to assess residents regarding WHS for staff.

A podiatrist comes one day a month for more than 120 residents.

Blue Care in Bundaberg is a multi-million dollar operation, part of a huge UnitingCare not-for-profit conglomerate.

Where is Christ?

I hold little hope for the dedicated nurses.

Care for the residents must suffer.

Blue Care states about "declining occupancy" - what nonsense.

A family member is starting a petition.

Don't expect an outcome and certainly not from the local member - a suit climbing the greasy pole.

We're bringing mum home - not good for us but she will have good care, dignity and respect.

We'll trust in the Lord.

COL SCOTNEY

Burrum Heads