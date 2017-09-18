LETTER: What to do with stray cats?

CAT CONUNDRUM: A reader wonders what his options are following the birth of stray kittens on his property.

What's one to do with litter of stray cats?

I RECENTLY moved to Bundy and I inherited the previous owner's cat. I have no desire to own a cat so I didn't encourage it.

As we are still settling in we had a rolled up mattress on the back porch which pussy used to give birth to her kittens.

I contacted the RSPCA, who told me it was a council matter. The council told me to catch it and deliver it to the animal pound.

The cat is not friendly and I am 83 - even at 23 I could not run a cat down.

The lady at the council could not give me any clues as to how I could catch the cat. So I said I would put the kittens out in the yard and let the mother decide what to do with them.

Seems a bit odd that all the people with the expertise and experience don't have any advice for me.

JOHN STEEL

Bundaberg

LNP must be joking

IS IT any wonder the LNP in this state keeps saying the ALP keeps stealing their ideas.

Under Paul Neville for so many years and now Keith Pitt, they have over the years just about promised everything that's possible, no matter how big or small.

They have very little to show for it, so, it's obvious to all and sundry the ALP will on occasions have similar or better ideas, the difference being the ALP implements them.

So far, the member for Burnett (remember him folks) he's called Stephen Bennett, and all he does is whinge and whine on about how everybody does things. Why?

Well, it's because the Labor Party is getting on with the job and making a difference. The LNP hates it.

One would think that the member for Burnett would get behind the "buy local buy Queensland” to help promote the state and district, but no, just negativity.

His counterpart, Keith Pitt, should be getting behind the renewable energy evolution instead of following his ringmaster Malcolm Turnbull, but again no, just negativity.

The Opposition in this state is in such disarray and they want people to vote for them. They must be joking.

SAM WILLIAMSON

Bargara

Labor let-down

LEANNE is and always will be the MP known in Bundaberg for being only mediocre at best, only interested in serving a few in the community and neglecting the rest.

She hasn't brought anything to the region and when she makes talk, it's always based on knocking federal issues and comparisons to draw attention away from her own poor performance at a state level.

This is interesting because federally, Keith has been behind the funding of many major investments in our region - Knauff, IWC, Pacific Tug, Kay McDuff Drive, Burnett Heads Development, numerous veterans affairs grants and sports funding throughout the area, all working in with council and other state bodies.

These are just some of the things that have come to mind.

Leanne, doing the familiar Keith/Canberra bashing, especially over the Land 400 contract where Rheinmetall has committed to establishing its $80million manufacturing centre in Queensland, just further highlights how out of touch she is with the processes of how these contracts work.

She has no business background.

If it wasn't for Keith and his work as assistant trade, tourism and investment minister rallying all the Queensland senators and all LNP members of this project in Queensland, the company wouldn't have considered Queensland to begin with when it first approached the Federal Defence Department.

Keith started this and then the Labor Government joined in when they realised Queensland was in contention.

The fact Leanne overrode the premier saying they will be built in the Wide Bay when the contracts are not already done, just to have a crack at Keith, reinforces this mediocrity.

Pity the Labor Party hasn't introduced a policy in their party where each MP has to earn their job again like they do in other parties before an election.

She only got in with the help of the ETU, the same people who are spiking power prices which are harming the very people the Labor Party is supposed to represent.

It is a party that has been hijacked by green activist groups like GetUp and, of course, the unions, and if you aren't one of them, then you are on your own.

It's power at all costs.

CARMEL JENSEN

Svensson Heights