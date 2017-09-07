LETTER: Vote no and don't feel guilty about it

ANOTHER OPTION: Yes is not the only option in the upcoming postal vote, says one reader.

I WOULD just like to say that despite all the hype and hoopla regarding the upcoming postal vote that there are actually two options on the ballot.

The air play that the "yes” campaign is getting one could be mistaken that voting yes is the only option.

This is not the case.

Voting no is an actual option, it is a legitimate option.

Voting no does not mean you are a bigot, it does not mean you hate anyone, it does not mean you are being discriminatory.

Voting no simply means that you do not wish things to change.

You are happy with the way they are and are happy with the way we view marriage in Australia.

I would like to add that all of you out there in voting land who are inclined to vote no, do so and don't feel guilty about it.

There are two choices and no is one of them.

GEOFF VINCENT, North Bundaberg

THANK YOU: Anything Stephen Bennett says "he gained funding for this term” is through the generosity and efforts of Leanne Donaldson and the Labor government of Queensland, says one reader. Mike Knott BUN080317WOMEN20

STOP IT NEWSMAIL

FOR God's sake, when is the NewsMail going to stop printing the mantra of the LNP in Bundaberg and Hinkler with Stephen Bennett's stupid input of "(Leanne Donaldson) continues to trumpet projects that were already committed to and costed by the former LNP government”?

The trouble is that is exactly what is repeated verbatim by the LNP no matter what level of government.

Costed and never paid for.

Who remembers Paul Neville, the greatest underachiever in Hinkler's history?

After federal Labor finally got back into power and paid the $6 million dollars for the connecting bridge at Burnett Heads to the Port I challenged his non-delivery from his first commitment in 1994 to pay for and build it.

He wrote in the NewsMail that "Labor used LNP money, that money was put aside for the bridge”. What a load of malarkey.

Now Bennett has picked up on the mantra and accuses Ms Donaldson of paying for his and the LNP promises and projects.

That is the real problem with the LNP and their elected members is they fail to deliver when in government.

I do hope the people of Bundaberg and Burnett remember at voting time. Anything Mr Bennett says "he gained funding for this term” is through the generosity and efforts of Leanne Donaldson and the Labor government of Queensland.

No promises, no undelivered pledges, just hard cash money to pay for said projects.

Getting actual money from any elected LNP government for Bundaberg is akin to grabbing a bucket full of fresh air.

Come on NewsMail, ask Bennett where the money is coming from.

Surely any cheques by the LNP would be outdated now.

So who is paying for the funding?

Labor of course and not once have I heard Mr Bennett say thank you Labor because he certainly did not have to thank his LNP party for any money when they were in government.

All they did was up the rent and attempt to sell the state of Queensland off.

Think hard Bundaberg, the LNP are as useless as this LNP council you voted in.

STEPHEN BEIGER, Burnett Heads

OMINOUS WARNING: Cases like the death of goose suspected of having been beaten with sticks tell us we as human beings have gone very wrong somewhere, says one reader.

GOING BACKWARDS

EVERY day we see examples of how society is sinking further into debasement.

Disregard for the elderly, lack of respect for authority, disrespect for each other, public and private property and worst of all no value for life.

It's one thing humans committing atrocities against each other but cruelty to animals is the depth of depravity.

The story of Ruby the puppy that was tortured by boys in an indigenous community and now the goose beaten to death at Baldwin Swamp tell us we as human beings have gone very wrong somewhere.

Any individual, young or adult, committing these heinous acts of cruelty, is beyond redemption.

These human deficits are the garbage of society and worthy of nothing more than contempt and incarceration in secure criminal mental institutions.

Unfortunately we all know that none of that will happen, even if they get to prosecution, it will be a ridiculously low fine with perhaps some hours of community service added, which in itself is a joke.

Our justice system actually enables society on its downward spiral.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo