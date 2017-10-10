LETTER: Turnbull government stumbling around

INEFFECTIVE: Malcolm Turnbull's government is too busy sucking up to rich people, says a reader.

Walks like a duck...

A FEW weeks ago when Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk announced Labor's Buy Queensland policy and promised more work for Maryborough's train-building industry, the unimpressive LNP state leader Tim Nicholls declared the "sky would fall in" and it would jeopardise our free trade agreements.

Fast forward a few weeks and after seeing the accolades Buy Queensland received, he has now backtracked and announced the LNP has the same policy for buying local.

Of course, he vehemently denies it's the same plan the Premier introduced weeks before.

But if it walks, talks, and quacks like a duck then it's a duck.

And as for jeopardising free trade agreements, you would have to be insane to believe Australia was gaining any benefit from these agreements.

We have allowed the robber barons from every other country in the world to invade Australia and swindle us out of everything from manufacturing to car building, engineering and mining.

We have elected governments so dismally stupid they signed trade agreements with overseas mining giants so biased against the Australian people that we now have the dearest electricity in the world and an unstable gas supply.

This gas, which belongs to the Australian people, is pumped out of the ground here and then transported by ship more than 7000km away to sell for a fraction of the price they charge Australians.

In the meantime, the Turnbull government stumbles around in a funk unable to solve the problem because they are too busy genuflecting to their rich friends in the mining industries.

Well here's a tip, Malcolm. Firstly, stop your bunch of bureaucratic idiots from signing trading agreements that work against Australian citizens. And secondly, impose export restrictions and hefty tariffs to stop the oil and gas companies from ripping us off.

That would be a start. But of course, we would need a leader that has the guts and respect for the Australian people to do that.

And where would we find one of those out of the bunch of dismal clowns that now inhabit Canberra's halls of power?

B BARRY

Bundaberg

Real reason

CARMEL Jenson (NM, 18/09) could not be further from the truth.

Leanne Donaldson did not get into power because of a few sacked workers from the ETU.

She got into power because of the sacking of 1500 workers one week after they lost everything in the flood, which was mishandled by the government of the day.

There were teachers, nurses, and other professions, like the sackings of all the railway workers.

All the apprentices were paid off and they were going to employ members of the private sector to fill this gap, 12,500 jobs gone from Queenslanders, all local branches were closed down and moved to Brisbane offices.

When Leanne got in straight away young people were being trained to replace some of the lost jobs, everywhere you went you would see notices, please be patient as we are training new staff: Knauff; Pacific Tug, Kay MacDuff Dr, the port gas pipeline, the new ambulance and fire station, extra nurses, doctors, the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, the council works programs, road works all funded by the State Government.

Bundaberg has never seen this kind of funding since the 1980s when Wayne Goss and Clem Campbell got so much funding for Bundaberg.

The IWC and other projects, we had to fight extremely hard to get funding from the federal member. It was like pulling teeth.

A lack of funding from the Federal Government is exactly what is pulling us down, like cutting 13,000 pensioners' pensions in half.

SHIRLEY PITTS

Millbank

Mental Health Day

IT'S World Mental Health Day today and I encourage everyone - whether you have experienced mental illness or not - to think about mental health and well-being of yourself and those around you.

The journey to positive mental health is not a journey we should walk alone.

Mental health issues affect everyone.

Whether or not you are experiencing mental illness, there is always someone around you who is.

As a community we need to look out for each other and that begins with talking.

Starting a conversation can be the biggest turning point for vulnerable young people.

The unfortunate truth is 14% of Australians aged 4-17 have mental health or behavioural problems and it is imperative for us to step in and support our vulnerable kids at this time of crucial growth.

Taking the time to discuss these issues, how they are affecting you and how you are overcoming them can set the path for not only your growth, but also for others to follow in the journey of self-care.

This World Mental Health Day, I urge you to support each other and in particular support our young people in starting conversations.

Visit www.1010.org.au for more information.

FATHER CHRIS RILEY

CEO and founder

Youth Off The Streets