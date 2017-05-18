22°
LETTER: Turn your headlights on!

18th May 2017 6:16 PM
TURN LIGHTS ON: One letter writer is asking drivers to turn on lights.
TURN LIGHTS ON: One letter writer is asking drivers to turn on lights. Bev Lacey

Headlights on

I WAS driving across Tallon Bridge in very heavy rain.

The sensible and wise drivers coming in the opposite direction had their headlights on and were very easy to see in the very dull and wet conditions.

The not so smart drivers could not be bothered putting their lights on.

I must admit that having my lights on didn't help me to see the road any better but it did make it easier for other drivers to see me.

There are so many drivers in Bundaberg who can't be bothered putting their lights on when the sun is not shining.

It is required by law to have car lights on between sunset and sunrise or when the sun is not shining.

Having spent holidays in Victoria I have found that the road safety authorities ask all drivers to have head lights on no matter what time it is, day and night because it makes you more visible to other drivers and pedestrians.

It's a matter of safety for us all.

K VINCENT

Bundaberg

REGARDING the letter Go North (NM, 17/05).

Recently we travelled by air from Brisbane to Dubbo and return with a company called JetGo Australia.

They have 48-seater jet aircraft which are very comfortable, fast and at reasonable prices taking one hour and 10 minutes for the journey each way.

This is a daily service.

JetGo has numerous other routes, including one from the Gold Coast to Rockhampton and Townsville, three times a week, Monday, Thursday and Sunday, returning on the same days.

They fly over the top of Bundaberg.

Perhaps the Bundaberg Regional Council could negotiate with them to consider stopping in Bundaberg on the way north and return.

I did speak to JetGo management about Bundaberg and they told me that it takes time to survey requirements and valuation of financial returns.

If they are not approached nothing will happen.

I believe that if the landing fees were attractive, there would be some interest shown in companies flying north.

ALF JONES

Woodgate

Bone gathering

I DO believe the federal Liberals and National parties are planning a bone gathering event all in the hope of acquiring a backbone as it is apparent none of their members have one when it comes to immigration policy and its enforcement.

Iranians going back home for marriage and regular holidays on taxpayers' money where they say they will be executed?

Once again Peter Dutton has fallen flat on his face making 11,323 ministerial decisions and having 4389 of those decisions overturned by a stupid Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

That is 39% of Federal Government decisions overturned by a tribunal.

It's insane.

Terrorists getting on disability pensions straight out of gaol.

A five-time convicted Turkish drug dealer has his deportation overturned by this same tribunal.

Grow a backbone, what a bunch of political cowards.

Funny how at every opportunity previously Dutton hollered "we have a mandate from the people” when elected.

So why in hell do they not show some leadership and sack this AAT lot and stop blaming Labor for their performance.

You lot have been in government for nearly five years.

Can the Courier-Mail or the NewsMail interview Pauline Hanson and ask what she and One Nation would do now as Labor, Greens and the Liberals are all in bed together?

Let the people hear what they would do. Ask Bernardi also. What a disgrace this government is. Shame on you political cowards. Shame on you for letting Australia down.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Austerity not helping

FOR four years, the Abbott/Turnbull LNP has made almost no decisions for the immediate future, except tax cuts for the rich and business.

They have deferred spending on defence, to next term or later, while education, NDIS, health, infrastructure and energy all have big proposals but zero immediate funding.

This clearly explains why wages, welfare and pensions all have gone backwards and why their opinion polls continue to fall.

Sadly, the debt levels have grown like Topsy and the deficit is still out of control, despite these austerity measures.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

