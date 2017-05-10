21°
LETTER: Treating victims like bludgers is pointless

10th May 2017 5:17 PM
CENTRELINK MEDICARE: Centrelink building in Woongarra St Bundaberg.
CENTRELINK MEDICARE: Centrelink building in Woongarra St Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN101214CENTRE4

R. HENDERSON's letters are getting a bit boring.

Surely there are other letter writers out there than just this clueless bloke who seems to have a grudge against Stephen Bennett.

I too have submitted letters, but they don't seem to get printed. Maybe the only way to get a letter printed around here is if you want to bash Stephen Bennett.

That seems highly unfair, wouldn't you agree?

This time R. Henderson (NM, 10/05) labels Mr Bennett a "boofhead” for sticking up for the community.

From what I can see, all Mr Bennett is doing is simply exposing the Bundaberg MP's mistruths about funding for much-needed resources to fight this horrid war on illicit drugs in our region.

We should be thankful that we have a local representative willing to stick his neck out in the best interests of our community. But that wouldn't sell papers, would it?

B FRANCIS

Bundaberg

Treat with respect

THE attacks on the unemployed in the budget has now been expanded to include drug testing and expanded use of cashless cards.

The numbers of unemployed people for each job vacancy starts at 10 and is up to 35 in chronic areas.

Treating the victims as bludgers is not only mean spirited but also pointless.

It may be more beneficial to society, and would meet with widespread approval, to test our politicians for drugs and alcohol every time they enter the parliament.

Any politician who fails such tests should be immediately sacked and stripped of all entitlements to any pension scheme or golden handshake.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

LNP love affair

YOUR parent News Corp via its Brisbane newspapers have a love affair with the LNP and are at every opportunity taking pot shots at the Labor government.

They are full of criticism constantly reporting that our government is unorganised, slow at responding to everything and are economically naive bordering on being incompetent.

This type of reporting apart from being biased basically amounts to bullying which is considered to be unacceptable to the rest of us.

The fact that our government is not all of the above was never more evident than a hidden away piece of statisical fact on Page 17 of the Sunday Mail.

This significant piece of economic news should be on the front page and I am sure that would be the case if the LNP was in government.

I am referring to Queensland's strong growth in exports which have hit a record high surging upwards by $5.2 billion over the year to March to reach $59 billion.

This news comes in the same week that the latest state accounts show our growth is at four times the rest of Australia.

This of course should mean more jobs.

Now here we have a situation that is a smack in the eye for those among us who berate the government calling it inefficient and every other negative name they can find.

So these doomsayers want us to kick this government out of office and replace it with the LNP for what reason?

I was under the impression that the name of the game was to support achievers not shoot yourself in the head by kicking them out.

So NewsMail be a naughty child and publicise these facts as we are a community of exporters and this just might help us strive to even greater heights.

C BROWN

Burnett Downs

Theft fix

REGARDING the theft of $3000 from an 88-year-old last week.

The person who stole the money has been caught but admits he has blown the money. The BoQ has set up a bank account for people to donate money to help this gentleman.

While that is good, I have a suggestion that may help reduce this type of incident.

Considering people of that age may not be able to use internet or phone banking, the banks maybe should look at providing a service to assist these people to pay their accounts by BPAY.

This way the people will get to pay their accounts in the bank, and need not draw out so much cash.

Naturally like all people, they then would only have to draw out some spending money to tide them over.

Another suggestion is that maybe the persons' relatives could assist with filling out of forms before they leave home. The end result would be the same.

KEITH C MILES

Avenell Heights

Bundaberg News Mail

REVEALED: The funding boost for every school in Bundaberg

A NEW tool has given Bundaberg region parents unprecedented information on exactly how much Commonwealth funding their children's school will receive.

A court has heard that a man was kidnapped at gunpoint.

Details of love triangle heard in court

DITCHED: The caravan found at Wuruma Dam was a 2007 Majestic Knight similar to the one pictured.

"He's a person of interest in a number of states”

FINISHING TOUCHES: Cliff Crampton and Ben Rebbeck inside the bar at Lana's Farmers Market.

Bar comes together as 50 stallholders take over site

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

