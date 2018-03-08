LETTER: Top 50 list causes a stir

STIRRED UP: Bundy's 50 Most Influential caused a massive stir, according to one reader.

List causes a stir

WOW, talk about opening a can of worms. The NewsMail has baited us all with this selection of Bundy's 50 Most Influential and if that was the intent it surely has succeeded in my case.

Firstly I do not have any dispute or comment on any of the business people so "honoured” except to say that they themselves might not be happy with their position in the order, but that is up to them.

My objection comes with rankings 2, 4, 5 and lucky old 13. The common denominator here is that they are all politicians and as such are paid to be influential or they are not doing their job.

In this regard they should not be on this list.

However they are, so now let's briefly look at them and their claim to fame.

Number 2: Jack Dempsey, our mayor, who heads one of the highest-rate-charging councils in the state.

He has the idea that an increase of 3.5 per cent is good for us, even though the council is in the black financially, and to add insult to injury we get hit with a $50 environment levy.

His principle is that councils should make money just like private enterprise to the tune of $16 million this year, but unlike a business, that is for him to waste, a la the city centre refurbishment.

Number 4: Keith Pitt, Member for Hinkler. His cashless social security card obsession has had national publicity that has labelled Bundaberg as a drug capital and social security- dependent place with plenty of jobs but no takers.

None of this has any substance, it is just his opinion.

So this man has influenced in a negative way potential immigration and investment.

All this and he rates number 4.

Number 5: Stephen Bennett, Member for Burnett. This man was reprimanded by parliament for illegally distributing confidential information from an inquiry, of which he was a member, to commercial interests, namely the Queensland Resources Council, a mining lobby group.

Another of his claims to fame was his unrelenting pursuit of former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, not for her good work mind you, but for personal reasons leaked from a convenient "unknown source”.

His position on the list if it includes politicians should be taken by Leanne as she was instrumental in obtaining a massive $80 million in grants for our city, whereas he has achieved nothing in this area.

Number 13: David Batt, new member for Bundaberg. Not much can be said about him as he has not even made his maiden speech in parliament.

Why he is even on the list eludes me, outside of the fact that he and numbers 4 and 5 are LNP members and number 2 was also a member of the party.

With regard to the list we have five unnamed judges so where is the credibility.

This whole escapade reeks of a massive stir which obviously has worked on me so I suppose that it has succeeded in its mission.

One can only be sympathetic to all of the hard-working, achieving businesspeople who have been caught up in this charade.

R HENDERSON

Sharon

Pay decent wages

I'M WORKING out of town but I have been out of work and been to lots of farms around the area for a job and no luck.

I think it's all about cheap labour.

You keep hearing locals will not work.

Do something about it - pay them the right money and conditions.

Local government should get behind locals and Australian citizens jobs first and stop making excuses.

STEVEN NEWBOLD

Bundaberg

Stop abusing 'sisters'

GIVEN yesterday was International Women's Day what better time for females everywhere to take a stand against the cruel and heartless abuse of their "sisters”.

The sisters I'm referring to are the hundreds of thousands of pitiful females condemned to lives of unimaginable suffering inside our piggeries, dairy farms and chicken farms.

Would any of us like to be imprisoned for life and deprived of all semblance of a natural life simply because of our ability to give birth?

Would we like to endure the agony of giving birth each year, only to have our beloved babies torn from our side and killed just so our milk can be stolen for profit?

These females don't deserve to be treated in this cruel and heartless manner any more than we do because animal products are unnecessary in our diet.

This is not about need - it's about greed.

The most important first step we can make in helping to end this ruthless abuse of our fellow females is to stop contributing to these animal-exploiting industries with our consumer dollars.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk, Victoria

Power plan madness

SO THEY'VE spent your money on subsidising green power, and having run short of electricity, will now spend your money to use less of it. Meanwhile your power bills keep rising.

And remember: none of this will cut the world's temperature. It's all for nothing.

Doesn't this strike you as stark, staring, raving mad?

JEFFREY HALL

Eight Mile Plains