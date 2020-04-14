Letter to Pitt for vital access

HINKLER MP and Minister for Water Keith Pitt was mentioned on 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

In one of the stories it was revealed the New South Wales Government had written a formal letter to Mr Pitt in regards to water allocation for irrigators and farmers in the state.

The story looked into concerns about Australia being able to provide enough food while borders around the world continue close due to coronavirus pandemic.

In the report a dairy farmer and crop grower spoke about how water was imperative to growing the food to feed the country.

It was said in the story that bureaucrats were refusing to give farmers along the Murray River access to the water they need to grow vital crops.

Reporter Sarah Abo said in the story that the water instead was being sold to the highest bidder and the growers could not afford it.

One of the farmers said a decent water supply would bring a $20 billion increase in productivity.