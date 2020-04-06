Letter to Editor: Things That I Miss

An isolation poem.

You can read it as a poem or pretend that you are Julie Andrews and sing it to the tune of “Favourite Things”.

Things That I Miss

Stuck in the traffic and ten minutes late.

Queuing for French fries – and then the McWait.

A two-year-old slobbery, dribbly kiss.

These are a few of the things that I miss.

The footy, the races, a day at the beach, All of those things are now quite out of reach.

Taking the kids for a go on the swings,

I can’t do any of those sorts of things.

But I miss them.

Can’t dismiss them

From my pining mind.

Didn’t do them before, but I want to now.

Because I feel confined.

A boozy dinnertime at my old club.

Wasting a Saturday down at the pub

Accosting strangers and being a bore.

These are the things I can’t do anymore.

Somebody sneezes - we all s--- ourselves and buy toilet paper.

We clear all the shelves of hand sanitiser, face masks and gloves.

We all social distance and nobody shoves.

But I miss the days when they sneezed in your face and then shook your hand with a consummate grace.

We shared all our germs with a kiss or a hug.

And then spent the winter in bed with a bug.

When the news is on,

Saying ‘all that’s gone’,

And I’m feeling sad.

I think of a few of the things that I miss and then I don’t feel so bad.

IAN HILLS

Bundaberg