Letter to Editor: Things That I Miss
An isolation poem.
You can read it as a poem or pretend that you are Julie Andrews and sing it to the tune of “Favourite Things”.
Things That I Miss
Stuck in the traffic and ten minutes late.
Queuing for French fries – and then the McWait.
A two-year-old slobbery, dribbly kiss.
These are a few of the things that I miss.
The footy, the races, a day at the beach, All of those things are now quite out of reach.
Taking the kids for a go on the swings,
I can’t do any of those sorts of things.
But I miss them.
Can’t dismiss them
From my pining mind.
Didn’t do them before, but I want to now.
Because I feel confined.
A boozy dinnertime at my old club.
Wasting a Saturday down at the pub
Accosting strangers and being a bore.
These are the things I can’t do anymore.
Somebody sneezes - we all s--- ourselves and buy toilet paper.
We clear all the shelves of hand sanitiser, face masks and gloves.
We all social distance and nobody shoves.
But I miss the days when they sneezed in your face and then shook your hand with a consummate grace.
We shared all our germs with a kiss or a hug.
And then spent the winter in bed with a bug.
When the news is on,
Saying ‘all that’s gone’,
And I’m feeling sad.
I think of a few of the things that I miss and then I don’t feel so bad.
IAN HILLS
Bundaberg