LETTER: Time Labor stopped reviewing, started doing

GET CRACKING: We see the local Labor member doing selfies and reannouncing approved projects under the previous government, but little new investment or new projects are being discussed.

IT WAS no surprise that a recent Galaxy Poll confirmed what we already knew in this region - we have been short-changed over the last two years when it comes to investment in job creating infrastructure at the expense of the south-east corner.

We know large projects can take years to eventuate so, after two years of tumultuous representation, it's time the Labor Government stopped reviewing and started doing.

It's time to deal with Bundaberg's unemployment rates being the worst in Australia and the 43,000 lost jobs this year from the regions.

It's time to explain why Queensland has the biggest public service in history, costing taxpayers $21 billion in wages each year, with less than a third of the new positions frontline.

KEVIN E WILLIAMS

Moore Park Beach