LETTER: Time for Joyce to quit politics

IT'S TIME TO GO: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce must quit, says a reader. LUKAS COCH

Probe Joyce circus

WHEN will this ridiculous saga of Barnaby Joyce and the circus tent called his office be pulled down for the sham it is.

We have Bill Shorten wanting a corruption commission into corrupt politicians and the LNP falling down, gasping for air at the prospect of such an outrageous affront to politicians. Bring it on, Bill.

It makes sense to any sane-thinking person who gives it some thought.

The days of being for the people have long gone and the pig trough is now enormous and the pigs have no shame.

They honestly believe taxpayers' money is there for them and them alone.

Rort after rort, scandal after scandal.

Poor Peter Slipper got done over for cabs fares and the Nationals and Turnbull's Liberals refuse to act on this mess.

Rather than be honest and true to the people, all these grubs want to do is put out the fire and take no action.

They call this a distraction. I call it an affront to the citizens of Australia.

Back to Barnacle Joyce and his continued load of codswallop about how and when he and his adulterous partner kicked off the taxpayer-funded events.

The Senate should and must have an inquiry over this circus event.

We have poor Mrs Joyce's good friend resign a prestigious job in the Joyce Camp reportedly for his actions in the office and workplace.

This woman is the key for dates and facts.

The last person we need to hear from is " Respect My Privacy Joyce” as one could not believe one word he says.

Do the people of Australia a favour, Barnaby, get out of politics.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Hospital takes time

I AM committed to delivering a new or rebuilt hospital here in Bundaberg, in collaboration with the community.

I note the recent story about the development of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bundaberg Regional Council, CQUniversity and the Mater Hospital Bundaberg (Working together on a new hospital, NM, 8/2).

The story suggested the "one goal” of the MoU was to build a new level 5 Bundaberg Hospital, but this is not the case.

While the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board and Service were not involved in the development of the MoU, I understand its focus to be on training, education and research partnerships between the co-signatories. This is great to hear, but it has nothing to do with a new hospital.

I realise there has been a great deal of speculation about the possibility of a new or significantly refurbished Bundaberg Hospital. We want to make sure this major infrastructure project will be built to service the Wide Bay region for the next 50 years. That means we need to get it right. And it takes some time to plan.

The Queensland Government has committed $3 million to the develop- ment of this project, which has now begun. In developing the plan, we are and will be working in partnership with a range of other experts and partners from both the public and private sectors.

Planning for a new hospital is a complex process. It needs to be evidence-based, but also has to take into account trends and forecasts involving population growth, future health needs and advances in technology.

And I want everyone in the Wide Bay community to be involved. It will be your hospital with services tailored to best benefit everyone in the region.

Communication to the public about this development will come from the Minister for Health and the Board. Anything else is speculation and could compromise the best possible outcome for our community.

I look forward to working with you to advocate strongly for the provision of the best possible health care for the Wide Bay, now and into the future.

PETA JAMIESON

chair

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board

Two per cent too many

ACCORDING to Mr MacNish (NM, 08/02) only 2 per cent of people wishing to die are in extreme pain.

As it's only that small number shouldn't they be allowed to do it legally?

It is clear that he has never sat by his mother's bed for three days while she's squirming in pain, despite increasing doses of morphine.

We, my brother, sister and I, were fortunate that a young doctor was cognisant of the agony that the four of us were going through and increased the dose.

He decided his humanitarianism and his oath were greater than his fear of the law.

Under the new laws my mother's last week on Earth would not have been one of agony.

Two per cent, Mr MacNish, or two people, is still too many.

JOHN IRVING

Bundaberg