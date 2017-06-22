LETTER: Support for Boomerang Bags

TOP WORK: Carmen McEneaney and her merry band of sewers are saving the earth one resusable bag at a time.

Boomerang Bags

THIS week I was proud to help launch reusable 'Boomerang Bags' to provide a sustainable alternative to plastic bags.

Made entirely from recycled materials, these eco-friendly shopping bags have been lovingly handmade by a dedicated group of volunteers who are on a mission to cut back on waste and rid our region of plastic pollution.

For every reusable bag, we are replacing about 700 plastic bags and ultimately changing our attitude and reliance on plastic.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who has worked tirelessly to make these bags for the greater good of our environment.

Not only did this passionate group of volunteers meet their target of making 500 reusable material bags available to our community, they smashed it by going on to make upwards of 1000 bags a month ahead of deadline.

This kind of dedication to our community and the environment is to be commended, and it's why I'm so proud to call Bundaberg home.

I also want to thank local businesses who have jumped at the chance to stock these bags and encourage shoppers to ditch plastic bags in favour of sustainable alternatives.

Education is key to the success of the Boomerang Bag initiative.

That's why we introduced these Boomerang Bags with students at Norville State School.

Small steps taken now will help our kids to be more aware of the damage cause by single-use plastic bags.

The future health of our environment is in their hands, and after chatting with these eager students I'm confident that the message is being heard loud and clear.

It's wonderful to see our community take the lead on reducing waste and pollution, and thanks to Boomerang Bags Bundaberg and our local businesses and schools, our environment is in good hands.

STEPHEN BENNETT MP

Member for Burnett

Bolt needed

M PERRY (NM 21/6) was not happy to see Andrew Bolt's column in Monday's paper despite this column being a regular feature for several months now but did not specifically call to "Get rid of Bolt” or for the columnist "to be axed from the NewsMail”.

Are these headers coincidental by chance?

Yes, Andrew Bolt is a conservative right wing commentator and shares similar views to Sunday Mail's Peta Credlin and the Courier Mail's Rowan Dean.

The multicultural question does need Bolt's investigative punch.

It's not that we don't want it, but is multiculturalism doing everything it's supposed to?

How about integration.

Interestingly this week a report told that in Sydney suburb Auburn, an area of the local pool will be screened off for a time to allow Muslim women only to swim.

Not too much integration here.

Think also sharia law and halal.

Being a multicultural country involves bringing in refugees from anywhere and Australia is only one of 27 from 160 countries to do so, and purely on a numbers basis will there eventually be jobs for these people?

How much more can the welfare balloon stretch?

After WW2 thousands of refugees from Europe flocked to our shores and with a "head down and bum up” attitude accepted and blended in, but many choose otherwise now.

Andrew Bolt is reporting a situation that should not be ignored lest we lose our identity.

PETER SCANLAN

Burnett Heads

Swamp plans

SOON a new management plan will be written for Baldwin Environment Park, our precious green space within our city.

This park was originally donated to the people of Bundaberg and many of us avail ourselves of it daily for our health and wellbeing.

Decisions are made on how to maintain the park sometimes without consideration of a community's viewpoint.

I have witnessed a beautiful native tree poisoned because it was only native to northern Queensland.

I have witnessed another beautiful tree poisoned because it was not in keeping with the management plan.

Then there is always the issue about domestic ducks and geese that are regularly dumped in the waterways yet provide joy to the people who feed them daily.

People are becoming more aware of the need to look after their mental health and these simple pleasures of being in touch with nature go a long way in making someone's day.

The park is for all the community and I hope the management plan will consider the points of view of a range of people within the community.

Suggestions could include friendly signs educating people and thanking them for considering what and how much to feed the fowls.

Bird feeding is a long-held tradition within parks, and should not be condemned or frowned upon.

Let's also embrace the living trees and unless they are hurting the environment or people allow them to live.

As always there is a need for balance to produce harmony.

CYNTHIA HOOGSTRATEN

Bundaberg