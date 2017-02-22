32°
LETTER: Story most digusting ever

R Henderson | 22nd Feb 2017 4:55 AM
OVER the years I have read many disturbing stories in the NewsMail but none are more disgusting than the front page story on February 21 regarding patient abuse at TriCare Bundaberg.

The pathetic way that 77-year-old dementia patient Bill Brown was treated by this facility is beyond belief.

Just the simple fact that Heather Brown received a call from management requesting that she drive from Woodgate to Bundaberg to clean up her faeces-covered husband because of staff shortages belies belief.

Last month Heather discovered blood on Bill's sheets, on investigation she found that he had been wearing a urine-soaked pad for 12 hours that had caused bleeding to his scrotum as it was torn.

In another incident Heather discovered that Bill had a fall and appeared to be having a stroke, but no staff attended him immediately to their aid as "one was busy feeding another resident”

It's an horrific turn of events that brings tears to the eyes.

It has since been revealed that there is no legislation demanding a minimum staff-to-resident ratio.

If ever there was a case for politicians to get behind forcing changes to the legislation this surely would be it. Just reading about the Browns' case brings a feeling of disgust in the system let alone their experiences.

Would any serving politician like to go through the Browns' ordeal with regard to their parents or loved ones?

The answer obviously is no, so come on and do something positive for a change act in a bipartisan way.

This is our country and it is 2017. We are not a third world country so why do we treat our elderly or infirm fellow humans so shabbily?

Let's not hear about the cost or budget requirements when it comes to action helping those who can't help themselves just do it.

In the meantime how about TriCare actually live up to their name and try caring for the unfortunate individuals in their care?

A special thanks to Heather and Bill Brown for bringing this out into the open and please, NewsMail, stay on the case and push for changes in the legislation.

R HENDERSON

Topics:  aged care bundaberg letter to the editor opinion tricare tricare bundaberg

