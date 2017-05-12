25°
News

LETTER: Stop the rip off

12th May 2017 8:28 AM
NOT FAIR: One reader says Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison's budget is not fair.
NOT FAIR: One reader says Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison's budget is not fair. DEAN LEWINS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Stop the rip off

MR MORRISON says the budget is fair.

The Medicare levy is up, uni fees are up, penalty rates have been cut for some workers then there is a $50 billion tax break for big businesses which will end up costing $65 billion and nothing in the budget for workers or pensioners except taxes going up.

Well his fairness and mine are a little different.

I might be able to help lower the deficit or put money back in the pot with Mr Pitt's help.

I was wondering what retired politicians receive in the way of handouts and extravagant pensions when leaving politics?

As a taxpayer I think we all have the right to know where our money goes.

I have read where politicians receive a $260,000 pension and we are still giving handouts to retired prime ministers.

As Mr Morrison is all about being fair, I would imagine that all Australian pensioners should be treated the same as politicians.

If working Australians aren't why shouldn't politicians receive the amount that all age pension receive as long as they are means tested and are eligible for it?

Maybe the extravagant amount politicians get can go into reducing the deficit or the budget and give the pensioners a pay rise.

I would like Mr Pitt to take this motion to parliament for me.

I propose that we stop politicians receiving golden handshakes or getting extravagant pensions when they leave politics.

Australia can't afford paying these enormous pensions and handouts.

I know that I will have Mr Pitt's support, or would I?

$270 a night to spend a night in own house?

Come on, Mr Pitt, be the first politician to stand up for Australians and say enough is enough.

Politicians can not keep ripping Australians off.

Ron Stallan

Bundaberg

Best and worst?

HAVE we seen the best and worst of humanity?

Yes, for years now we have been watching to see the best of humanity struggle to win the fight of human souls, and have found the world incredibly vibrant and have struggled with devastation.

There is no question that the world needs help and we must focus on the question, "Have we lost anything?”

We often write about technology transforming the way we relate to one another.

It is the powerful new mediums that have changed the way we perceive the world.

Telephone, television and internet have done that in ways we are still processing.

Technology itself is a tool, neither right nor evil.

It's all in how we use it.

Now we have seen a marked change in people's attitudes.

For me, I'm concerned by the increasing role of corporations and institutions in the world today, that make easy access to Twitter, Google, Facebook, smart phone and internet.

I believe we don't necessarily have to accommodate this technology.

Just because something is technologically feasible, and part of a business plan, doesn't mean it is a good thing to allow a citizen to keep our entire lives relentlessly in focus for everyone, forever.

An apology from those businesses and companies would be a start to show some humility.

Our priorities seem to have become inverted.

The priorities of parents today seem to be a large house, new cars, and expensive holidays.

What the world needs is a father and mother who care to discipline their children and teach the light and love of Jesus.

In general, the whole course of his life and ministry - his revealing God and his will for us.

Setting up his kingdom among men, reforming the world, destroying Satan's kingdom, restoring fallen men to his primitive purity and putting love of God and of one another into men's hearts. He said when he died: "It is finished”.

It was all from the first to the last.

A work worthy of God, all he said and did was holy and heavenly and a divine purity, power, and grace shone in its proving abundantly that he was sent by God.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Bundaberg

1080 Concern

I HAVE just seen online the concern of Bundaberg residents at the use of 1080.

Here in New Zealand, 1080 is a controversial subject also and has been for decades as successive governments persist

in aerial dropping tonnes of 1080 toxic baits over public lands in the mistaken belief it will kill predators that prey on other life such as native birds.

The crazy irony is the poison kills birds too.

Ironic too is the 1080 allows surviving fast-breeding rats in 3-4 years, to explode in number to four times original numbers.

Worse still it is an ecosystem poison killing insects and invertebrates, often the food of birds among them the iconic kiwi.

In 1927, 1080 was developed as an insecticide but was found to kill anything that ingests it.

The NZ government, which boasts of "100% pure” and "clean and green” is guilty of extensive ecosystem damage and gross misspending of public money.

It is an extremely cruel poison taking many hours, often two days to kill.

Any creature goes through agonising death throes.

My advice to the Bundaberg Regional Council is don't use it.

TONY ORMAN

Marlborough NZ

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  letters letter to the editor opinion

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Bundy's $27 million sugar hit

Bundy's $27 million sugar hit

BACKING up from a near record 2016/17 crush, Bundaberg Sugar's mills and cane transport operations will get a $27 million boost this season.

Surgery wait times smashed in Bundaberg

WBHHS' Adrian Pennington and Peta Jamieson.

Health service pride in smooth operators

Addict pleads for normal life after drug bust in motel

CLEAN: The couple's 14-week-old baby tested negative to drugs when it was born.

Couple found with drugs in Bundaberg motel room

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Local Partners

Cheese workshop comes to Monto

Permaculture RealFoods workshop in Monto this weekend.

170km beach walk starts with a single step

STEP UP: Walkers Dr Bronwyn Cooper, Julian Day, Preetie Shehkkar and supporter Gary Parsons.

Team walk the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg

Mamma Mia! ABBA tribute to perform

ABBALIVE performers will play a tribute show at The Club Hotel.

Get ready to dance!

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

The Red Pill's local screening: Why is it so controversial?

ACCUSED of misogyny and banned by cinemas, the doco explores "today's gender war", but Nimbin venue will show it "in the spirit of defying censorship"

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

The Chaser's Craig Reucassel is at war with waste

Craig Reucassel in a scene from the TV series War on Waste.

TV presenter wants us to think twice about the waste we create.

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

Pete Evans’ version of the classic sausage sandwich - minus the bread - and made with lettuce cups.

Can you have a sausage sanga on bread? Pete Evans has a big new idea

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

110 Acres or 44.52HA Cane Farm - Suit Macadamias or Small Crops?

Lot 65 Newlands Road, North Gregory 4660

Rural 0 0 $700,000

The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp motor and pump, 6 u/g mains. Main road frontage to (Childers Rd.) Large shed on corner of block.

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

'Surprise' as competitive rentals push vacancies to 4.3%

LEASED: REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan.

Renters "gravitating towards new properties”

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!