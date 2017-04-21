LETTER: Stockland parking needs better design

Parking problem

RE: THE Coles new store at Stockland Kensington, I am 88 years old and knew the Coles seniors for many years having worked with them and for them for more than 15 years.

Two of my sons worked there, one as manager to Kmart stores opened in various places in Victoria; the other worked in the warehouse. Also my brother in law was manager of Coles 200 cafe store in Bourke St, Melbourne, for more than 30 years.

The Coles seniors, including Sir Arthur Coles, Sir George Coles and Dame Mabel, were the nicest people to be associated with. I have papers of their history and pictures of the tiny shop they first opened in Smith St, Collingwood, Victoria.

I attended the first opening of the new store on April 8. It is well laid out and has many new items of interest, I am sure the Coles seniors would have been quite happy with it.

But whoever was the person who designed the car park didn't have his thinking cap on.

With all the land there why did they have to put so many cars in one line?

Less would have been great, and then nobody would have to step back and let the other person place their goods in their car.

They are far too close together; the little you would obtain with the extra car would not make your fortune.

Don't think you are not going to grow old, I have news for you.

The Coles people would have thought of the elderly and made the front row for disability parking not just three or four spaces or have them go halfway across the park to find them.

Bunnings has the right idea, they did it.

The store is great until you come out and find the trolley is extremely difficult to get on the road.

It is a big drop down in the gutter or get in line with others on the footpath and go out on that tiny bit of a pedestrian crossing.

Why not slope the gutter to the road? I would feel much safer then and am sure others would too.

It was one of the employees that helped me down on to the road on Saturday morning.

Think about it. Make the customers happy to enter the stores.

M PRESLAND

Gooburrum

Mateship integral

THE enduring Anzac legacy and the ideal of mateship are more important than ever before.

Mateship is an integral part of the Australian identity. It's an ideal that defines our nation's character - this idea of looking out for each other, through the good times and the bad.

The Salvos have served alongside Australian troops in both world wars and has supported them on deployments in Korea and Vietnam. Today, we are present in military bases across the country.

We've been there providing support to our troops in their times of need - giving them a hand up and a listening ear in their darkest times. We recognise the power of mateship and why it's a vital part of the Australian spirit.

Whether a simple act of kindness or helping someone rebuild after tragedy - mateship is the common thread that unites us and something that will always endure.

As we enter these uncertain times, I encourage all Australians to reflect on the Anzac spirit and the strength and hope it brings, and remember why mateship is an ideal still worth fighting for.

LT COLONEL KELVIN PETHYBRIDGE

chief secretary in charge

The Salvation Army

LNP peddles mistruth

THE LNP in Queensland has now been exposed for blatantly using our kids to score cheap political points over NAPLAN online (Guardian, 20/04).

Yesterday all Australian states and territories withdrew from NAPLAN online, following Queensland's lead.

All readers will recall the Federal Government's recent Census debacle.

Given NAPLAN was due to go online in only a matter of weeks, and there continued to be serious technical glitches, I recently made the decision to withdraw Queensland from the online tests this year.

I had lost confidence in the Federal Government to roll the system out successfully.

I have said from day one that I would put students first. Our students deserve to have a system that is working.

As education minister and a mother, I find it offensive that the Queensland LNP used our students to peddle mistruths and now they have been caught out.

I can assure all parents I will always act in the best interest of our children's education.

KATE JONES

Education Minister