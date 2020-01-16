Menu
The Gregory River fire pictured on December 16 last year.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Stick to practical solutions in wake of bushfires

by Peter Williams, Childers
16th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
AUSTRALIA'S closure of 10 coal-fired power stations has clearly had no effect on bushfire mitigation.

As voodoo and magic don't work, can we stick to practical solutions?

Take a drive along the Isis Highway and you can see the impact of wilful mismanagement of the bush.

The recent fires allow you to see deep into the tangle of thick, weedy growth that was allowed to grow and still grows along this regional artery.

In a disturbed environment even native trees can behave as weeds.

All public lands should have a lightly treed buffer zone along roads and beside plantations, farms and residential areas.

We don't even have to use fire to clear the bush as our more sensible Indigenous inhabitants did for thousands of years.

Bulldoze most of the trees. Woodchip those felled and lightly cultivate into the topsoil to mimic what our small mammals did before the foxes ate them.

Sow native grasses and add just enough water to keep them green. Mow when necessary and maintain a parklike template.

Federal laws should mandate the above.

Bureaucrats failing to comply should be referred to the dole queue or the dock.

