LETTER: So where can the over 50s go?

Forgotten seniors

CONGRATULATIONS to the council on the building of the multiplex.

The PCYC have fitted it out for the youth of Bundaberg.

Somehow the Over 50s Friendship Club weren't taken into consideration.

We have been put in a corner on a basketball court.

We had a much better environment in the old Salvation Army building.

We are in our 70s and 80s and for some it is there only social outing.

At the new building we have to endure youth playing basketball with whistles and loud yelling going on while we are playing cards and indoor bowls.

When the basketball is finished we get the bongo drums.

All in the same room as us.

While it is great to see the youth enjoying themselves, we need a quite environment to enjoy each other's company.

We can't even get our messages across for coming events at morning tea because of the noise.

We only use the facilities two mornings a week.

Is the PCYC only for the youth?

RUBY DIAMOND

Bundaberg

Bridge idea

MANY years ago the council and State Government thought long and hard for 10 years about where to put the second bridge across the Burnett River.

One look at the map and it was obvious that it should go at the end of Mulgrave St.

It would have been cheaper to put a set of traffic lights allowing the flow of traffic from Mulgrave St to cross straight on to the bridge or to turn right on to Bourbong St, or left on to Takalvan St.

Now there is much talk about a bridge across the Burrum River to get some of the tourist traffic off the Bruce Hwy on the way to Hervey Bay.

If we really want to get the tourist traffic of the Bruce Hwy, then encourage them to turn off at Miriam Vale, come down the Finger Board Rd past Rosedale to Bundaberg.

From here we have a perfectly good road to Woodgate and on to Walkers Point.

Put the bridge from Walker Point to Burrum Heads and you are almost at Hervey Bay.

I admit that it would require a longer and higher bridge, but the road work is already in place.

K. J. VINCENT

Bundaberg

No teachers fix

IT IS a sad reality that violence in our schools is escalating.

Figures show there is significant jump in disciplinary suspensions which tells us that something is very wrong.

We know children who experience difficulties at home may act out at school.

We also know that some families are struggling.

But parents have a responsibility to instil socially acceptable behaviour in their children before they walk through the school gate.

That is why the LNP made the most significant investment in secondary support services to help struggling families.

It's not good enough for Labor's part-time Education Minister Kate Jones to expect teachers to fix the increased levels of violence in our schools.

It is also not acceptable for teachers themselves to be assaulted at school.

Our teachers deserve better than a minister putting this problem in the too hard basket.

Only the LNP will deliver a better Queensland and build stronger families.

TRACY DAVIS

Shadow Education Minister

Swamp support

I ENDORSE comments by C Hoogstraten (NM 23/6) about the Baldwin Environmental Park.

However - apart from the Crown Land portion - it was purchased by the Bundaberg City Council in 1990 - to preserve the history, bio-diversity and source of the city's original water supply - for future generations.

In the transition from a city council to a Regional Council - the importance of existing city policies appears to have been lost for various reasons

As city councillors we understood that, by definition, being an "Environmental Park" protected its ecological and historical character- into the future.

The previous regional council under Mayor Forman re-defined all that, to suit themselves and the development industry.

As city councillors we had a policy of not building in drains - for obvious reasons.

As city councillors we tried to repair the errors of the past - to protect the generations of the future - by limiting commercial/industrial developments - around the boundaries of the wetlands - especially the head-waters of Bundaberg Creek - here in Kepnock

We deplore the deliberate decision by the previous council not to include the Environmental Park in the Heritage and Character overlay of the new 2015 Town Plan.

The current council now has the opportunity to repair the work of their immediate predecessors by working with their dedicated volunteer group, developing a new management plan and heritage listing the Wetlands, as matters of urgency.

That is the only way to preserve the history of the past -as a legacy for the future.

The Regional Council's approval of the Kensington Grove Units in the drain in Walker St and now 220,000 sq m of three storey intense commercial in the head-waters of Bundaberg Creek are an affront to future generations and three decades of dedicated efforts by volunteers and city councillors.

MARY WALSH

Kepnock

(Former Bundaberg City Councillor)