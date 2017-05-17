LETTER: providing balance in climate report

FAKE NEWS: The NewsMail's reporting of climate change is irresponsible, says a reader.

Providing balance in climate report

I FIND your inclusion of the article Glacier loss to 'displace millions' (NM, 13/05) to be most irresponsible.

We're used to being supplied scary news from newsgroups over recent years in order to increase subscriptions thence advertising.

But we'd thought that succumbing to the false predictions of the likes of climate catastrophes was past.

Once again there is no balance in your article, or any reference to world climate history.

The glaciers may have reduced in the last hundred years but they have reduced by many more around the globe over a longer period.

It's the world climate over time which constantly changes due to the activity of our sun and the earth's axis.

There are many examples of where glaciers used to be but are no longer.

When the earth was lush and dinosaurs walked the earth, carbon dioxide was much more concentrated in the atmosphere than is now.

Your article does not include the fact that recent increases in this essential ingredient of our atmosphere has helped green the planet significantly over recent years.

Recent measurements of sea level rises as predicted have been a fraction of the claims predicted.

Your article claiming 5m rise is not only risible but editorially irresponsible.

So what if there is loss of ice? There was no ice at all when our island continent was covered in salt water. That only occurred after an ice age. And there have been several of them.

Perhaps you are so poorly read and informed that you are prepared to place scary articles in your paper without providing others that may mitigate the scare and bring balance to an idea or opinion.

I strongly condemn your inclusion of the most obviously biased article without a balanced alternative opinion.

Newspaper companies are losing customers dramatically not only due to online content and busy lives, but also because of the stupid shallow articles that the ordinary citizen can see through as false news.

I trust you will provide sufficient commentary in your pages soon that negates the fear-filled article you printed today from well-sourced scientists who work in this state.

Despite the negative articles printed, people have a sense of being conned and neglected.

So they will no longer purchase your journal and you and your fellow workers may well find yourselves in the shoes of other journalists such as in Fairfax media.

A bit of balance and responsible reporting would be of benefit to the whole community.

Please, for all our sakes, be balanced in your articles and don't repeat the crap of today.

It's understood the polar bears are under threat of the earth warming, yet they only grew in numbers during the ice ages.

The earth is slowly returning to temperatures as they were a millennia ago. No action from man will stop it.

If you think man is responsible and can overcome natural change as has occurred over billions of years, I'd like to see your summation in print.

PAUL MILLER

Bundaberg

Go north

THE situation regarding flights in and out of Bundy only focuses on flying south.

If you need to travel to any town north or west, you have to fly to Brisbane, then catch another plane and fly over Bundaberg on the way .

This is a total waste of several hundred kilometres and just as many dollars. For example, if you want to fly to Mackay 660km away, you must fly to Brisbane 350km and then fly 1000km to Mackay, a trip of 1350 km by air compared to 660km by road.

Surely the regional airlines must be able to lower their landing gear to drop off and pick up passengers on the "northern” routes and do the same on the run back? Or does this make too much sense?

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Couldn't agree more

I COULD but not agree with B. Barry (NM, 15/05) more that we enjoy the blessed right of free speech.

Also I believe we get the government we deserve by voting.

In future, I shall follow his example and complain about all of our politicians and go on, and on, and on, and on...

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg