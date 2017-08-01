26°
LETTER: Power costs a bigger issue than gay marriage

1st Aug 2017 8:05 PM
IMPORTANCE: Power prices are more important than gay marriage one reader says.
IMPORTANCE: Power prices are more important than gay marriage one reader says. LUKAS COCH

Debate disgrace

IT IS an absolute disgrace that our politicians, and media, are more interested in the issue of gay marriage than our absolutely outrageous electricity prices.

With our resources and technology, we should have the cheapest electricity in the world.

So my advice to you all is get off your buts and do things for the people and get real.

GEOFF LAW

Bargara

Boofheads

IT WOULD be nearly impossible to imagine a greater bunch of dysfunctional boofheads than the current rabble ensconced in Canberra.

As an example of their stupidity, a beaming Malcolm Turnbull fronted the media on Sunday night, nearly wetting himself with excitement, to tell us how the policing authorities had foiled a terrorist plot to blow up a plane.

Now Malcolm Turnbull just loves the print media and the TV cameras.

They are his drugs of choice.

But on this occasion he was delivering exceptional bad news brought about by his own disastrous immigration policies.

It lends weight to the theory that masochism is rampant throughout the political circus.

Then, earlier in the same week, the news broke that the Queensland police had more than 100 terror suspects under surveillance, scattered throughout the state.

But that didn't faze a smiling police commissioner who told us we have nothing to worry about and everything was under control.

Well here's a news flash, commissioner.

I do worry, for me and my loved ones.

And do you want know why I worry?

It's not about the 100 you supposedly have under surveillance, it's about the other possible couple of hundred you don't know anything about.

Meanwhile back in Canberra the lights are burning long into the night as they sign documents to allow another 60,000 non-assimilating Middle Eastern and African immigrants into the country.

And if you thought that was bad, then consider the ramifications of the Turnbull regime authorising the use of fully armed military special forces to work with police to keep in check the threat of terrorist activities.

The Middle East has come to the southern hemisphere.

Welcome to Australia.

B BARRY

Bundaberg

Thanks docs

I WOULD like to thank doctors and staff of the Mater Hospital for looking after my husband, Fred, while in hospital last week.

Well done everyone.

But hold on a moment - no one told me I had to take him home.

Well, life was not meant to be easy.

PAMELA ARCHER

Avenell Hights

Homeless week

HOMELESS Person's Week runs from August 7-13.

There are more than 105,000 homeless people in Australia, 44,000 of which are under the age of 25, Homeless Person's Week aims to raise awareness for those doing it tough.

One in five homeless people seeking assistance are being turned away from vital, emergency accommodation services.

In modern Australia, these statistics are alarming and there is a lot of work to be done to fix this.

Homeless Persons' Week raises awareness of these figures in the hopes of gaining support for this significant issue.

People often only see homelessness as those sleeping and begging on the streets, but we need to ensure that our invisible homeless people are taken care of.

Homelessness is all around us.

People who are forced to couch surf, sleep in cars or those who just don't have a home to return to every night are the invisible homeless.

It is often convenient for us to forget or ignore them but these people need our help.

Now in its fourth year, our campaign #laceitup aims to bring awareness and funds to fight homelessness.

Purchasing these laces and wearing them during homeless person's week reminds us that taking off our shoes is a luxury.

Many homeless young people need to leave their shoes on in case they have to flee for safety and to stop thieves from taking their shoes.

This Homeless Persons' Week I implore everyone to stop and consider not only homeless Australians sleeping rough on the streets, but to think about how we can also help our invisible homeless.

Homelessness is a nationwide issue that affects everyone and only by working together can we tackle this concerning issue.

FATHER CHRIS RILEY

CEO and founder

Youth Off the Streets

