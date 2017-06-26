25°
LETTER: Pauline needs to think before talking

26th Jun 2017 11:18 AM
NOT THINKING: One Nation Senator Pauline needs to think before talking.
NOT THINKING: One Nation Senator Pauline needs to think before talking. LUKAS COCH

Not thinking

PAULINE Hanson has demonstrated again that she runs off at the mouth without thinking first.

In essence she is correct.

Any child that is a disruption in a classroom has no place in it.

It has been estimated that Australian public school teachers can spend more than 60% of their teaching time disciplining disruptive students to maintain control in their classrooms.

This is absolutely untenable.

To single out autistic or other disadvantaged student is irrelevant and caustic.

She should have applied her comments to all actually disruptive pupils, without singling out any cohort.

Planning and programing for multiple ability levels in a class is an onerous task for teachers without compounding it by including a special needs strand.

The "system” appears to allocate disproportionate resources to bright and talented pupils (who will learn despite teachers) and to disadvantaged pupils (who will never learn regardless of teachers) leaving paltry resources for the majority of average.

Examples to which I am privy include: a special education class of 11 pupils having sole access to six dedicated computers while the remainder of the school of 300-plus pupils having access to two computers in the library; one dedicated teacher aid supporting a special needs pupil in a standard class of 23.

The invisible majority is the engine of the economy.

They pay the taxes to maintain the government.

They pay for AIS, defence, and the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Every child has the right, the basic human right, to be in a classroom with its peers.

It can only forfeit that right by disrupting the human rights of the others.

Ms Hanson, I can only recommend that you engage your brain before mouth and remember that politicians need not be super intelligent, need not be more intelligent than an ordinary person on the street.

They have access to the best intelligence in the country and should not be so arrogant as to not accept that advice.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Campaign con

THE anti-cashless card campaign is really a selective propaganda campaign against the LNP by "friends of Labor”.

The people campaigning are not even the ones being targeted and they forget that it's the Federal Coalition that is trialling the card not the State LNP.

To add to the confusion, they campaign outside council offices?

They selectively ignore their own Federal ALP Leader, Bill Shorten, fully supports the trial of this card with it even passing through the Senate; and it was the Federal ALP under Rudd that introduced the Basics Card in the NT which was even more restrictive than the cashless card.

This is what they are basing their fear campaign on - completely wrong facts of a trial in another state.

Keith Pitt has also been working on a Seasonal Work Trial where those unemployed who are able to work, can work seasonally and earn $5000 without it affecting their allowances.

An information session was held on this Seasonal Work Trial the other day with it being announced in the paper.

I wonder how many turned up.

Just imagine if those campaigning against this card devoted the same energy to finding work or helping others to do so.

CARMEL JENSEN

Svensson Heights

Blackouts coming

EXPERTS are warning that not enough has been done to increase supply in the national electricity market including JP Morgan energy analyst Mark Busuttil; who says that 2000 megawatts were removed from supply in 2017.

The ABC says "Without Hazelwood, the national grid has become more vulnerable and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said on hot days with high demand there would be a shortfall of between 200 and 500 megawatts.”

South Australia is deploying 200 megawatts of diesel generation (which defeats the purpose of a renewable energy target) and they better hope none of them break down.

Times simply run out and our politicians need to start planning for the blackouts by designating critical and non-critical infrastructure and updating AEMO's plans for which parts to blackout deliberately in order to load-shed.

More blackouts means higher prices next year.

CLINTON NEAL

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg News Mail

