LETTER: Not a hater, not a bigot

You can disagree with same-sex marriage and not be a bigot, says a letter writer. Jae C. Hong

Hatred and bigotry

SO MUCH hatred and bigotry.

Take this statement: "On the issue of marriage, I think the reality is there is a cultural, religious, historical view around that which we have to respect. The party's position is very clear that this is an institution that is between a man and a woman.”

Which 'hater' and 'bigot' said that?

Well, actually, it was Senator Penny Wong (Labor, SA), who is a lesbian and an advocate for changing the definition of marriage. She made that statement in 2010.

Does that mean that Labor politicians were 'haters' and 'bigots' in 2010?

Of course not!

So maybe you can believe that marriage is an institution between a man and a woman, and not be a 'hater' and a 'bigot'.

BRIAN ROBERTSON

Bargara

Pitt word games

I AM sure Wide Bay businesses would rather the Member for Hinkler were badgering his federal ministerial colleagues to win the $5 billion Land 400 contract for Queensland, than playing word games about old, inaccurate media reporting.

I can assure the Wide Bay that the Palaszczuk Government has done everything in its power to win this opportunity for Queensland, particularly for our regional communities like Bundaberg.

Rheinmetall is touring their Boxer CRV armoured vehicle around the state, talking to regional businesses about opportunities to join their supply chain.

If the Member for Hinkler's ministerial colleagues award the contract for Australia's next generation of armoured vehicles to Rheinmetall, they will headquarter their Australia-New Zealand operations in the south-east corner.

They will draw suppliers from throughout the state, and that's where the opportunities lie for Bundaberg businesses.

Becoming a Rheinmetall supplier is more than just about Land 400: it's about gaining access to a multi-billion dollar global defence market.

On behalf of Bundy businesses, and Bundy families keen to see local jobs, I'd ask the Member for Hinkler to take the battle to Canberra, rather than firing off potshots at hand-working local state MPs.

It's in the Member for Hinkler's hands now, and he'll be the one who has to answer to his community if this defence contract doesn't come to Queensland.

DR ANTHONY LYNHAM MP

Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines

Doctor line

WHY do Australian governments of the day seem to think Queensland is not as important as the rest of Australia?

Is it because of the name, Queensland?

Never mind, once we become a republic we will have to have a name change.

During World War II, we had the Brisbane line (let the Japanese have Queensland if they invaded).

Thank goodness General MacArthur was smart enough to know that once the enemy put foot on Queensland soil, they would not keep strictly to our Queensland borders.

Now, over 70 years later they are at it again.

This time it is the line drawn from Maryborough and Hervey Bay north I call the doctor line.

It has been reported that Queenslanders living north of the line have an ever growing shortage of doctors.

They state it is because doctors working in this no-go zone are penalised financially.

Their wages are less than those south of the line.

If this is all true, it is unfair and insulting.

What happened to the huge petition that was signed by so many of us regarding this issue?

Was it just ignored?

Living north of the doctor line and south of Townsville, is to live in the financial drought area.

This also seems to apply to other sections of the community.

A city the size of Bundaberg should have the same advantages as Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie.

It seems ludicrous that Bundaberg patients have to travel south to these places and Brisbane, for tests.

I realise a lot of the medical profession prefer to live in Brisbane.

However, those who do venture north of the doctor line to live and practice, should not be penalised financially for it.

Please, do away with the doctor line and the other imposed disadvantages and make all Queenslanders equal.

BETTY LOWIS

Kepnock