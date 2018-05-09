LETTER: No place for negativity about Pioneer aged care

THIS letter has been compiled by the residents of Pioneer Lodge and Gardens in response to the ongoing negative media coverage of our facility and the ongoing negativity about our facility and Blue Care in Bundaberg.

The negative media coverage has included (but is not limited to):

Poor hygiene practices;

Poor nutrition practices;

Substandard environment and cleanliness;

Poor treatment of the residents who live here; and

Substantial inaccuracies in the reporting of issues around the outcome of Quality Standards Agency and reports.

As residents of this facility, we feel strongly these allegations are derogatory, unfounded and have had a detrimental effect on residents, their families and friends, by causing unnecessary anxiety and concerns.

There has also been a marked negative effect on staff morale, which in turn affects the people who live here, the residents.

Staff of Pioneer have been subjected to harassment and intimidation when out in the community, for example at the supermarket etc, but to their credit they continue to come to work and provide quality care to us.

M. WARREN, J. JAMES

G. PATRUCCO, R. MEYER and B. HILL

Bundaberg